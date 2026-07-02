The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has recently included some new Canadian words and phrases that have been coined by the country.

If you’re Canadian, you’ve probably heard of these already. And if you’re not, then you can learn these 7 words and phrases and add them to your own daily dictionary.

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Oxford English Dictionary: New Canadian Words and Phrases

‘Land acknowledgement’: A phrase used to “recognize and honour the original Indigenous inhabitants of land that was subsequently colonized and on which an event or activity takes place, or an institution is located.”

‘Elbows up’: Generally associated with Canadian ice hockey player Gordie Howe, “elbows up” is “used to indicate willingness to (aggressively) defend oneself or fight back.”

‘Point form’: A “chiefly Canadian noun” that refers to information presented a list or series of concise statements.

‘Kitty corner’: An adjective used to describe something that is “situated diagonally opposite someone or something.”

‘Cashspiel’: This word is a play on “bonspiel”, with “cashspiel” referring to a competition or tournament that is held for cash prizes.

‘Kokum’: Used “chiefly in Cree cultural contexts”, “Kokum” refers to a grandmother, or more generally an elderly woman. It’s also used as a familiar title or form of address.

‘Grunt’: Also a word for a low, gruff sound, “grunt” in the additional sense is “a dessert consisting of stewed fruit with a biscuit or dough topping, typically cooked on a stovetop rather than baked in an oven. “

Are there any other Canadian words or phrases that you think should be added to the OED?