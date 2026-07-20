The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for various meat products that were sold online in Canada. According to the CFIA, customers are advised to “not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.”

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Meat Products Recall in Canada

The recall involves Charcuterie Charlevoisienne, Clément Le Gourmand, and Joe Smoked Meat brand various meat products. The CFIA lists 66 different meat products as being included in this recall, which “are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.”

Listeria can lead to an illness called listeriosis, with two types of infection stemming from it: invasive and intestinal (non-invasive) listeriosis. The Public Health Agency of Canada explains that invasive listeria often requires hospital care and may lead to long-lasting health effects, brain infection, blood poisoning, and can be fatal. Intestinal listeriosis is instead usually mild, and most people recover completely on their own. Symptoms include:

fever

nausea

vomiting

joint pain

headache

muscle aches

diarrhea (watery, non-bloody)

Notably, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. The CFIA warns, “although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.”

If you believe you have become sick from consuming any of the recalled products, you are advised to contact your healthcare provider.

For more information, visit the recall notice here.