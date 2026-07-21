Best Patios in Mount Pleasant to Check Out This Summer

This series is presented by Suntail Drinks, a refreshing tequila-based RTD made for patio season in B.C.

Mount Pleasant has become one of Vancouver’s best neighbourhoods for patios, thanks to its mix of breweries, restaurants, cocktail spots, and laid-back local hangouts. The area has a more relaxed feel than Downtown or Yaletown, but still delivers plenty of energy during the summer months.

Whether you’re patio hopping along Main Street or settling in for a long afternoon, these Mount Pleasant patios are worth checking out this season.

Address: 85 W 1st Ave, Vancouver

CRAFT’s large patio overlooking False Creek has become one of the busiest outdoor spots in the area during summer. The space is built for groups, casual hangs, and long afternoons in the sun. The massive beer selection is the main draw, alongside a menu of approachable favourites. Expect a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Address: 8 E 5th Ave, Vancouver

Tacofino Ocho brings a more intimate patio setup with strong neighbourhood energy. The space works perfectly for tacos, margaritas, and quick meetups that turn into longer hangs. It’s casual, consistently busy, and full of character. A great option if you want something lively without feeling overdone.

Address: 2616 Main St, Vancouver

A long-time Main Street staple, The Cascade Room offers a patio that feels relaxed and welcoming. It’s the kind of place people return to regularly for dependable comfort food and drinks. The atmosphere stays approachable while still carrying a steady buzz. A strong choice for both daytime and evening patio sessions.

Address: 2718 Main St, Vancouver

Sing Sing’s patio captures the social energy that defines Mount Pleasant. The space is casual and built around good drinks, pizza, and easygoing hangs with friends. It’s especially popular during warm evenings when the neighbourhood comes alive. Expect a younger crowd and a lively atmosphere.

Address: 261 E 7th Ave, Vancouver

Located inside a historic building, Main Street Brewing offers one of the area’s more unique patio settings. The space blends brewery culture with strong neighbourhood character. It’s a great stop for craft beer fans looking for a relaxed environment. The patio works especially well for larger groups.

Address: 97 E 2nd Ave, Vancouver

Brewhall brings a high-energy patio experience with plenty of room for groups and events. The large outdoor space makes it ideal for summer gatherings. The menu leans beer hall-inspired with lots of shareable options. It’s a dependable spot when you want something social and lively.

Address: 195 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver

Nook offers a cozy patio experience built around approachable Italian dining. The atmosphere feels relaxed and neighbourhood-oriented, making it easy to settle in for a longer meal. The pizzas and pastas are consistently popular. A solid choice for casual dinners with friends.

Address: 67 W 6th Ave, Vancouver

This spot delivers one of the more understated patios in the neighbourhood, but that’s part of its charm. The outdoor space feels authentically Mount Pleasant, with a laid-back crowd and strong local energy. It’s ideal for slower afternoons with drinks and snacks. A true neighbourhood patio that comes alive at night.

Address: 2610 Main St, Vancouver

Tocador brings bold colours, cocktails, and strong patio energy to Main Street. The space feels vibrant and social, especially during warm evenings. The menu leans Mexican-inspired with plenty of shareable dishes and drinks. It’s one of the more fun patio experiences in the neighbourhood.

Looking for more patios?

Check out our full Metro Vancouver patio guide for even more spots across the city.