Nostalgia alert! Pirate Pak Day has arrived.

White Spot is bringing back your childhood memories through tasty burgers, golden chocolate coins, and cardboard pirate ships.

On August 12, White Spot’s iconic Pirate Pak Day is returning for its 14th year, giving you a permission slip to be a kid again by enjoying a pirate ship filled with classic White Spot fare. On top of that, $2 from each Pirate Pak goes to Zajac Ranch for Children, a B.C. charity for children and young adults with serious illnesses and chronic disabilities that helps them enjoy a completely accessible summer camp.

The press release writes, “This year’s Pirate Pak Day carries special meaning, following the passing of Zajac Ranch founder Mel Zajac earlier this year at the age of 98. Mr. Zajac’s vision and generosity built Zajac Ranch into a place where children facing serious medical conditions and disabilities could experience the joy of summer camp without barriers. His legacy continues through the work of Zajac Ranch and the community that supports it.”

This year’s menu offers The Legendary Burger, Bacon Cheddar Burger, BC Chicken Burger, Brie & Mushroom Veggie Burger, The Clubhouse, and Dippin’ Chicken. But whatever you decide on, you can be sure that it’ll be delicious and part of its cost is going to a good cause.

Just sail over to your local participating White Spot restaurant on August 12 to celebrate!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: August 12, 2026

📍 Location: Participating White Spot locations

🎟️ More Info: Pirate Pak Day 2026