Bandits Basketball Playoff Action at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre

It’s time for the Vancouver Bandits playoffs at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. After an exciting Canadian Elite Basketball League season the Bandits have finished atop the Western Conference with a win over Winnipeg in the final game of the season. The first game is this Thursday at 7PM with the Bandits seeded 1 taking on the 4 seed Edmonton with tickets starting at $25 and are on sale now!

A Family Night Out Starting At $100

The Bandits are also making it easier for families to enjoy a playoff game without breaking the budget.

The Meridian Farm Markets 4 Point Play Deal includes:

Four game tickets

Four Meridian Farm Market Hot Dawgs

Four bags of chips

Four soft drinks

Playoff packages start at just $100 in the GA (Sections A&K), making it one of the best-value family nights out in Metro Vancouver.

To access the offer, select the “4POINTPLAY” ticket type when purchasing seats in an eligible General Admission, Purple or Orange sections.

Limited Group Tickets Available

Bring a group of 10 or more and save! The Bandits have not only Group Ticket Discounts but also offer Game Day Group Experiences to get you up close with the players.

Langley Events centre is also equipped with 20 Executive suites, and larger group lounge areas that make for the perfect night out with colleagues, family and friends.

To book a group for the game email [email protected] and they’ll help you design a perfect playoff night out!

Get Closer in the Courtside Club

The Bandits have built 500 seats in their Courtside Club and this is the best place to take in the action The Baseline sections offer great value elevated Row 3 seats starting at $85, or grab on of their Chutes – bar style tables for four. Every seat in the Courtside Club provides in-seat Food and Beverage service, or you can pop over to the Courtside Saloon Bar for a selection of drinks at your exclusive convenience. Seats here always sell-out early do make sure to act quick with the playoffs now on sale.

CEBL WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF FORMAT

Thursday August 6th 7PM The Western Conference Semi-Finals vs the Edmonton Stingers at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre

Saturday August 8th 12:30PM with a win on Thursday The Western Conference Finals at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre vs the winner of Winnipeg vs Saskatoon



CEBL CHAMPIONSHIPS – Best of 3 Final

Wednesday August 12th Game 1 – Hosted at Lower Seeded Conference Champion

Saturday August 15th Game 2 – Hosted at Higher Seeded Conference Champion

Sunday August 16th Game 3 – Hosted at Higher Seeded Conference Champion



Bandits games are one of the most exciting and affordable sporting events in the lower mainland. From the sounds of DJ Floetic keeping the crowd rocking, the fire coming out of the hoops on big plays, the non-stop entertainment and crowd activation during time outs, to of course the on court pro hoops action on the court; you need to be there for the playoff games!