For those of you who love to watch airplanes zip by in the sky, this is your chance to get an up-close look at them and their pilots.

This August is the Abbotsford Airshow, featuring plenty of aerial performances, aircraft displays, and tons of good eats and good vibes to go around.

Abbotsford International Airshow 2026

There’s a lot to look forward to at the Abbotsford Airshow, especially their featured performances. The roster includes none other than the legendary Snowbirds of the Royal Canadian Air Force. You can also catch a glimpse of the following featured performances:

CF-18 Hornet Tac Demo

Canadian Forces Skyhawks

E/A-18 Growlers Demo Team

Mig-17F Fresco

And many more! There will also be an autograph booth where you can meet, greet, and get autographs from the pilots and performers featured in the Airshow.

Be sure to check out the interactive S.T.E.M. Zone, as well. There will be activities like flight simulators, Lego stations, and plenty more.

You can also expect over 350,000 square feet of military and civilian aircraft displays where you’ll be able to meet the crews who man them.

And don’t forget to hit the food trucks while you’re there. It’s going to be the Fraser Valley’s largest food truck festival with jets! Featuring a little bit of everything, everyone will definitely find something they like here.

Walk-in ticket prices start at $30.00 for youths and are $60.00 for adults. You can get these tickets for cheaper if you buy right now, though!

Join the Abbotsford Airshow for a weekend filled with aircrafts, fantastic displays, and good food.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: August 7 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Abbotsford International Airport

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford International Air show 2026