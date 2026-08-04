The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has just issued an urgent recall across Canada for a popular brand of chocolate due to allergens. Consumer are asked to “not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive” and to follow the next steps.

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Chocolate Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Hershey’s brand Kisses – Creamy Milk Chocolate. According to the notice, “the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain almonds which are not declared on the label.”

Consuming recalled products that you are allergic or sensitive to may lead to “a serious or life-threatening reaction.” Those with the recalled products are asked to not consume them, and to “not serve, use, sell or distribute” them.

As a Class I recall, “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

If you have any of the recalled products, they should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. You can find more information on the products below:

For more information, you can visit the recall notice here.