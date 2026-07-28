Summertime usually means vacation time, but for a lot of Canadians, that means boycotting the border and journeying domestically. But New York City is trying to entice Canadians back to the Big Apple with some travel deals meant especially for them.

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Thinking of heading to NYC sometime soon? Now would be the time. Here’s all the deals you can get with the city’s new Northern Neighbour Deal.

Northern Neighbour Deal

Made specifically to bring more Canadian travellers to New York City, the Northern Neighbour Deal is a special discount collection that will reportedly allow Canadians to save on over 40 different hotels, certain Broadway shows, and a range of attractions.

“To our Canadian neighbours: New York City is ready to welcome you,” writes NYC Tourism + Conventions. “We know travellers are thinking carefully about where and how they spend right now. This summer, we want Canadians to know they are valued, welcomed and very much part of the life of NYC.”

The Northern Neighbour Deal gets Canadians exclusive 30% discounts at participating hotels, attractions, restaurants, cultural institutions, and more, according to NYC Tourism + Conventions. The discounts are designed to offset the exchange rate, and help encourage Canadians to consider NYC as a place to travel this summer.

Reservations with the deal open on August 4, and the offers will be available August 1 through September 7. You can visit NYC Tourism + Conventions for more information.