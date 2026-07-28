Cultus Lake Waterpark is expected to reopen soon following an electrocution incident that sent a dozen children to hospital on June 15.

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Thinking of heading to the waterpark this summer? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the reopening.

Cultus Lake Waterpark Electrocution Incident

On Monday, June 15, twelve children aged 12 to 13 were taken to the hospital after suffering “electrical shock and burn injuries,” according to Technical Safety B.C. (TSBC). The incident reportedly occurred when the children made contact with a metal railing while they were waiting in a water slide queue, receiving electrical shocks from the contact.

The next day, Cultus Lake Waterpark issued an update and specified what exactly happened. They note that the incident occurred at the bottom of the Zero to 60 waterslide attraction. “Located there, is a steel frame tent structure with handrails. This structure is understood to be the object which victims came in contact with.”

An Upcoming Reopening

Cultus Lake Waterpark published another update on July 23 that TSBC released the affected area back to the Waterpark. The full TSBC investigation hasn’t been released. But, the Waterpark has been advised on several variables that are “suspected to have contributed to the incident.”

“These findings have been provided to us through non-compliance certificates and a comprehensive review of our entire facility ensuring similar conditions are not present elsewhere in the park. This sitewide review of all electrical work and components includes verification of grounding and bonding, review of lighting installations, and metal railings and objects throughout the park.”

There is no current date listed for the reopening. Although, the Waterpark does note that hot tubs will remain temporarily closed as part of the phases. The reopening is targeted for the second half of July, noted as of June 27.