Pickleball players across Metro Vancouver now have a new place to play, with The Nest officially opening.

Located beside Tsawwassen Mills, the 98,000-square-foot facility has opened as one of British Columbia’s largest dedicated indoor pickleball venues. The space features tournament-quality courts and is designed for recreational play, leagues, coaching, clinics and major competitions.

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The Nest Sports

The venue opened this month by hosting more than 1,000 players in the 2026 Pickleball BC Provincial Championships. The touranment ran from July 22 to 26, and marked one of the biggest pickleball events ever held in Canada. Thereby showcases the facility’s ability to host large-scale competitions.

The Nest was developed as a partnership with Tsawwassen First Nation and Tsawwassen Mills, adding a new sports destination to one of Delta’s busiest commercial areas. Organizers say the goal is to create a year-round facility where beginners, casual players and elite athletes can all take part.

Unlike public outdoor courts, The Nest operates as a paid facility. Players can book court time, join programs and take part in organized play sessions through the venue’s membership and booking system.

For players looking for indoor court access during B.C.’s rainy months, The Nest offers a new option with climate-controlled courts and dedicated pickleball space rather than relying on converted community facilities or outdoor courts.

With its opening and its first major championship already underway, The Nest is positioning itself as a new centre for pickleball competition and community play in Metro Vancouver.

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The Nest Pickleball info & pricing

Address: 4920 Canoe Pass Wy, Tsawwassen,

Hours of Operation

Hours: Monday thru Sunday 7am – 10pm

Monday thru Sunday 7am – 10pm Prime Time: Monday thru Friday 4pm – 10pm Saturday/Sunday 7am – 10pm

Monday thru Friday 4pm – 10pm Saturday/Sunday 7am – 10pm Non-Prime Time: Monday thru Friday 7am – 4pm

Court Fees

Prime Time: $45 per court per hour

$45 per court per hour Non-Prime Time: $40 per court per hour

$40 per court per hour Annual Memership: $180 – Members will receive a $5 discount per hour on both Prime and Non-Prime time options.

Booking