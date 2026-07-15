The City of Coquitlam and Beedie Living just unveiled the first look at the city’s upcoming aquatic and community centre at Fraser Mills. Reaching over 60,000-square-feet, this accessible recreation facility is slated to serve “as the anchor for the neighbourhood as it takes shape along the Fraser River.”

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Fraser Mills Community Centre: Renderings

The upcoming Fraser Mills Community Centre is expected to include a variety of amenities made to “focus on fun and inclusive play.” That means having a five-lane lap pool, a leisure pool with water slides, a full-size gymnasium for indoor sports, a fitness area, as well as multi-purpose rooms and casual gathering spaces.

“Located along the waterfront, the state-of-the-art community centre will be next to a central Urban Plaza offering gathering space for everyday use, community events and special activities,” notes the Beedie Living release. ” With parking underground and nearby, as well as connections to transit and trails, the Fraser Mills Community Centre will offer residents across Coquitlam access to recreation amenities and retail space in one of the city’s most significant new developments.”

More Public Amenities for Fraser Mills

But that’s not all. The public amenity plan for Fraser Mills also includes 16.6 acres of active and public park space. The plan is divided into three phases, with phase one already being underway. Here’s what you can expect:

Riverfront Park: Featuring a renewed wharf, a destination playground, and water play areas. Moreover, expect a youth sports hub with two full-sized tennis courts. This new 4.5-acre (1.8-hectare) park will be a centerpiece for outdoor activities and community gatherings.

Featuring a renewed wharf, a destination playground, and water play areas. Moreover, expect a youth sports hub with two full-sized tennis courts. This new 4.5-acre (1.8-hectare) park will be a centerpiece for outdoor activities and community gatherings. Historic Como Creek Greenway: This multi-use trail will link key areas of the park. It provides easy access to the Fraser River and creating a scenic route for recreation and relaxation.

This multi-use trail will link key areas of the park. It provides easy access to the Fraser River and creating a scenic route for recreation and relaxation. Entry Plaza and Dog Park: A key point of access to the trail network. The entry plaza will include separate fenced off-leash areas for both small and large dogs.

A key point of access to the trail network. The entry plaza will include separate fenced off-leash areas for both small and large dogs. Riverside Linear Park: A one-kilometer multi-use trail connecting Riverfront Park to Don Roberts Park. An interim trail will be constructed in phase one, and upgraded during phase three of the park development.

The Fraser Mills Community Centre is expected to be completed in 2031.