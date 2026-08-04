Juke Fried Chicken has been part of Vancouver’s Chinatown food scene since 2016, and the restaurant is celebrating its 10th birthday by bringing back the combo that started it all.

For four days, diners can order the OG Jukebox at its original $15 price, while a separate contest will give one guest free Juke for a year.

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The promotions are Juke’s way of thanking the customers, staff and Chinatown community that have supported the restaurant over the past decade. They also offer a chance to revisit some of the original dishes behind the independent fried chicken spot.

The OG Jukebox Returns at its 2016 Price

From July 31 to August 3, the OG Jukebox will be available for $15, matching its original price from 2016. The anniversary combo can be ordered in-store or for pickup through Juke’s website, but it will not be available for delivery.

The box includes three OG BBQ pork ribs glazed with house-made barbecue sauce and two pieces of locally sourced, buttermilk-brined fried chicken coated in Juke’s signature gluten-free seasoned batter. It also comes with All Dressed Fries topped with spicy garlic mayo, jalapeño, red onion and cucumber pickles, green onion, crispy fried onions and parmesan.

“Those ribs and that gluten-free batter are the first recipes we ever put on the menu,” said co-owner and chef Bryan Satterford. Bringing the box back at its original price gives longtime customers a taste of Juke’s earliest days in Chinatown.

A Golden Ticket Could Mean FREE Juke For a Year

From July 25 to August 3, every delivery, web pickup and in-store order will also include a Golden Ticket. Ten guests will instantly win prize packs valued at more than $185, featuring gift cards, limited Juke merchandise, sauces, dry goods and a Chickadee Room Industry Club keychain.

Every Golden Ticket also counts as an entry into the grand-prize draw, with one winner receiving free food from Juke for a year. The contest runs for 10 days, giving customers several opportunities to enter.

Ten Years in Chinatown

Juke opened at 182 Keefer Street in 2016 with a menu built around Southern-inspired fried chicken and ribs. Over the past decade, it has become known for serving its fried chicken in a gluten-free batter while remaining rooted in the neighbourhood where it began.

The Chinatown location also carries historical significance. It sits a few blocks from the former Hogan’s Alley, once the heart of Vancouver’s Black community and home to Vie’s Chicken and Steak House, a beloved local institution that Juke has long acknowledged as part of the area’s food history.

Even the restaurant’s name reflects that sense of gathering and community. The original concept was inspired by the juke joints of the American South, informal spaces where people came together over food, music and conversation. More details about the anniversary offers and contest can be found on the Juke Fried Chicken website.