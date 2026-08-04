Vancouver loves a good collaboration, especially when it brings together two local brands you wouldn’t expect.

This weekend, Lee’s Donuts and Gastown streetwear brand DRMERS CLUB are joining forces for a limited-edition collaboration that blends food, fashion and community into one sweet experience.

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Lee’s Donuts x DRMERS CLUB

Running August 8 and 9, the two-day collaboration celebrates the brands’ shared roots in Gastown, with exclusive merchandise, a custom donut and limited-edition packaging available while supplies last.

The collection includes the DRMERS x LEE’S “SWEET DRMS” Tee and a matching tote bag, available exclusively at DRMERS CLUB’s Gastown store. Just a short walk away at Lee’s Donuts, visitors can pick up an exclusive DRMER KID decorated donut featuring DRMERS CLUB’s signature smiley logo, served in custom collaboration packaging.

The idea behind the partnership is simple: bring people together. While one brand is known for iconic donuts and the other for creative streetwear, both have built loyal communities around creating memorable experiences. That shared philosophy made the collaboration feel like a natural fit.

The inspiration also came from the playful personalities behind each brand. DRMERS CLUB’s DRMER KID and Lee’s Donuts’ Johnny Glaze come together throughout the collection, inspiring the campaign’s “SWEET DRMS ARE MADE OF THESE” theme.

For DRMERS CLUB, the launch also marks the brand’s first-ever food collaboration. Rather than simply releasing new products, both brands wanted to create something people could experience in person while celebrating one of Vancouver’s most recognizable neighbourhoods.

Everything will only be available for two days and in limited quantities, making it a must-visit for collectors, food lovers and fans of both brands.

Whether you’re stopping by for the exclusive donut, picking up a new tee or simply checking out one of the city’s more unexpected collaborations, this is one Gastown pop-up worth adding to your weekend plans.

DRMERS CLUB x Lee’s Donuts

When: August 8–9, 2026

Where:

DRMERS CLUB Gastown, 45 Water Street

Lee’s Donuts Gastown, 199 Water Street

Both the merchandise and collaboration donut will be available in limited quantities while supplies last.