Something massive is coming to the small community of B.C.’s Britannia Beach, and it’s making waves.

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Britannia Beach will be the home of South Britannia, a new walkable neighbourhood that will come with a world class surf park, as well as housing, retail amenities, parks, trails, and much more.

Wondering what it will all look like? We break down the details for you here.

South Britannia: Surfing the Sea to Sky

According to the project’s website, South Britannia intends to be an entirely new neighbourhood with 900 market and 150 non-market affordable housing units, which are anchored around that aforementioned surf park.

On top of that, the neighbourhood will come with a variety of housing opportunities, including rental and affordable housing, tourist accommodation, neighbourhood retail and public amenities, and parks and trails. The development will also allow for safe public access to Minaty Bay.

“Recreational and outdoor sports amenities, both built and natural, will inform the culture of the place, attracting residents and visitors alike to stay, work, and play in South Britannia,” writes the website.

A New Surf Park in Britannia and Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wavegarden (@wavegarden_official)

Built by Spanish company Wavegarden, the full-sized surf park will be Canada’s very first. Wavegarden has built a 12 other surf parks across the world, and their technology is “designed with every surfer in mind, from the first-timer finding their footing to the seasoned pro chasing performance waves.”

“Families can feel confident knowing that the water is welcoming, the waves are consistent, and the experience is tailored to every age and ability. Whether you’re watching your child catch their very first wave or pushing your own surfing to new heights, Wavegarden makes the journey feel possible for everyone.”

When Will Everything Be Built?

South Britannia will be opened in three phases. Currently, the project is in its first phase as construction commences. Here’s what the timeline looks like right now:

Construction Commences (2026), Opening (2029)

South Britannia Surf, Canada’s first full sized surf park

The Beach House which includes restaurant, bar, cafe, retail, conference facilities and surf academy

Surrounding the lagoon will be boutique cabins, saunas and hot tubs

New mountain bike trail network

Residential & Village Core (2030 onwards)

Residential homes

Community retail

Surf hotel

Day care facility

Trail network connecting Minaty Bay

Full Community (2035 onwards)

Complete build-out including all residential, community amenities, and recreational green-space. A self-sustaining coastal village at its full potential.

Curious about the project? Check out South Britannia’s website here.