Cineplex has just revealed its lineup of $3.99 movies this August! If you’re looking for some weekend fun, then this is the perfect opportunity to get out and see an affordable film.

This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to. These are the ones that you can check out at Cineplex this coming month.

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Cineplex Family Favourite Movies this August

The Sheep Detectives

The film follows George Hardy (Jackman), a shepherd who loves his sheep and raises them only for their wool. Every night he reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand, never suspecting that not only can they understand but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. When George is found dead under mysterious circumstances, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder and think they know everything about how to go about solving it.

Space Jam

His Airness and His Hareness; what a team! Basketball superstar Michael Jordan and cartoon favorite Bugs Bunny team up with other basketball greats and Looney Tunes characters in this combination animated/live-action feature.

A Minecraft Movie

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.

Cineclub members, this is your chance to check out an affordable film with your family. These tickets are great even if you’re not part of Cineplex’s membership. Grab some while you can!