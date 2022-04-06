7 Easy Hikes Near Vancouver To Get Your Lazy Friends Some Exercise

Hiking season is here! Even if you don’t consider yourself to be an avid hiker—there are plenty of easy hikes near Vancouver and trails worth exploring to soak up the great outdoors while getting in some much-needed exercise.

These 8 hikes across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are scenic but not too strenuous. Before tying your laces, please review our guide on how to hike and camp responsibility in B.C. this summer.

Easy hikes near Vancouver

Burnaby Mountain

Embark on this hike that has 7.5 kms of trails to explore and can take about three hours to complete round trip. With an elevation gain of 300 meters, it also boasts beautiful views of the area. But the best part about this place is you can choose whichever trail best suits your needs and fitness level.

Foreshore Trail

Tackle this Vancouver trail for an easy 5 k hike with lots of stunning scenery to see along the way. It’s a scenic beach route that is part of Pacific Spirit Regional Park and goes around the west side of UBC and Acadia Beach. There’s also only an elevation gain of about 40 meters.

Fort To Fort Trail

This popular family-friendly trail connects the Fort Langley National Historical Museum with the site of the original fort near Derby Reach Regional Park. It spans 8 kms and has very minimal elevation—making it the perfect place to get even your laziest friends outside.

Sasamat Lake

Hitting the trails around Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park is the best escape from the city. Located near Port Moody, this spot features 8 kms of trails round trip and has an elevation gain of about 100 meters.

Whippoorwill Point Trail

Find this gem near Harrison Hot Springs. The easy 4 km route takes about an hour and a half to complete and has very little elevation. This stunning trail takes you by the hidden Sandy Cove Beach and offers incredible views of the serene Harrison River.

Bosumarne Falls

Do go chasing waterfalls at this beautiful spot in Chilliwack. The scenic falls can be found just a short hike away from the end of Chilliwack Lake Road. There is a smaller lower falls and an upper falls which gives spectacular views. The trail is 2.5 kms and takes about an hour to complete round trip.

Teapot Hill

Check out this whimsical hike near Cultus Lake. It features a variety of teapots along the way (hence its name) so you have something to discover throughout the trail. It’s about 5 k and takes about two hours to complete. Once you reach the top you’ll be rewarded with unsurpassed views of the lake.

