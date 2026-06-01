Staying cool in B.C.’s increasingly hotter summers gets harder and harder each year. There’s always the pool, the beach, and staying in those sweet, air conditioned indoor spaces– but what if you don’t have an AC at home? Does that mean you have to shell out for one since the fan just doesn’t seem to be doing the trick?

If you’re in search of an AC, then search no further. BC Hydro is offering a portable air conditioner to eligible folks so that they can keep cool– at no charge whatsoever!

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Eligibility

So, what do you need to get one of BC Hydro’s free air conditioners? First off, you have to be a current client of “your regional health authority’s Home Care Program or Mental Health and Substance Use Program.”

Next, you need to have received a recommendation letter from your program. This doesn’t include doctor’s notes, letters from family physicians, or any other medical documents. It has to be a recommendation letter, which is given at the clinician’s discretion.

You also cannot already have a functioning air conditioner. This automatically excludes you from eligibility.

I’m Eligible. What’s Next?

There’s a couple more steps after receiving your recommendation letter. Aside from getting your landlord’s consent if you’re renting, you’ll have to submit an online application. After it’s been received and reviewed, BC Hydro will reach out to you to let you know if you’re approved.

And once you get your approval, you will be contacted by a contractor who will schedule a visit to your home to install your AC! This AC is a portable unit on wheels, which is then plugged into a standard wall electrical outlet.

“A portable AC unit is ideal for small, closed-in areas, like a bedroom. It can help create a safe cooling space during extreme heat events during the day and at night,” said BC Hydro.

Do note that these AC units are on a first come, first served basis, and subject to funding. If you’re eligible for one, then it’s better to apply sooner rather than later!