A new government benefit is coming to Canada soon, now rebranded as the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

While it doesn’t technically kick in until July 2026, eligible Canadians will be able to receive a one-time, top-up credit alongside the payment as part of the transition to the new benefit.

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Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit

If you’re used to receiving it, then you’ll already know that the GST/HST credit is a quarterly, tax-free payment that “help[s]… individuals and families with low and modest incomes.” Canadians are automatically considered for the payment when they file their taxes. There’s no application or anything like that. As long as you’ve done your taxes, you’re already categorized as eligible or non-eligible.

The GST/HST credit will soon be rebranded into the Canada Groceries and Essentials benefit. This new benefit will “be offering higher payment amounts while keeping the eligibility and structure of the GST/HST credit.” The quarterly payments are expected to increase by 25% for the next five years.

One-Time Top-Up

The one-time top-up will be coming to the GST/HST credit on June 5, 2026. This will be equal to 50% of the GST/HST credit for the 2025-26 benefit year. As previously mentioned, this is part of the transition to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which will replace the GST/HST credit in July 2026.

How much you receive from the top-up is dependent on your family situation in January 2026 and your 2024 adjusted family net income. Here’s what that might look like for singles and single parent families, who can receive a maximum of up to:

$267 with no children

$441 with 1 child

$533 with 2 children

$625 with 3 children

$717 with 4 children

According to the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) news release, a family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026. A single person could receive up to $950 in 2026. These both include the the quarterly payments and the top-up.

You do not need to apply for the new benefit, as the CRA automatically determines your eligibility when you file your tax return.

“Since 2020, food prices have risen faster than overall inflation, costing the average household $782. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will help offset increased grocery bills beyond the inflation rate,” said the CRA.