The sunny weather has finally returned, and that means we’re getting closer to this year’s Summer Canada Strong Pass! Your kids will get loads of free experiences all across Canada, and all you need to do is go with them.

With all that time on their hands, your kids will be on the hunt for something to do all summer. Here’s how you can take your whole family on an adventure for a price that can’t be beat— free!

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Canada Strong Pass

The Canada Strong Pass was initially released in June of 2025 , with it being advertised as a way for “Canadians [to] enjoy the very best Canada has to offer.” It allows Canadians to access museums, railroads, parks and camping spots for either free or at a discounted rate.

As the Government of Canada says, “the federal government is making it easier for families to choose Canada as they make their summer plans– and enjoy the places and experiences that bring us together and make Canada strong.”

Since U.S. tourism has taken a steep nosedive, the Government of Canada is offering domestic tourism as an alternative to heading south for vacations. And since the Canada has so much to offer– why not travel through our beautiful country this season?

What’s Included In The Pass?

There are plenty of experiences to go around with the Canada Strong Pass. Of course, most of the free stuff is meant for under-18s, but there adults can still get some freebies, too. From June 19 to September 7, 2026 you can enjoy:

Parks Canada: Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada

Free or reduced admission at participating museums and galleries for children aged 17 and under. 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

VIA Rail: free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult. 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

How Do I Get The Pass?

There’s actually no physical pass you need, nor registration. All you need to do is show up and enjoy all the experiences that Canada has to offer at participating locations and establishments. The Canada Strong Pass is also open to all visitors. Canadians and tourists alike are invited to “experience Canada’s cultural and natural richness.”

For more details, you can check out the Government of Canada’s page on the pass.