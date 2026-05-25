A simple fact of life in Vancouver is that it’s expensive to rent anywhere. Thankfully, things have been changing in the rental landscape as prices continue to head down when compared to last year.

If you’re looking to rent somewhere in the city, then here are the cheapest places to rent in the Metro Vancouver.

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Heading Down

According to liv.rent, rental prices continue to decline across all unit types. The average rent price for a one-bedroom unit has declined by 8.31% when compared to 2025’s numbers, with two-bedroom units dropping by 5.30%. liv.rent notes that “this broad-based drop reflects continued easing in rental demand across the region.”

While prices have technically climbed up by 0.56% for a furnished, one-bedroom unit in May, this is only compared to last month. Overall, prices are on the decline.

Cheapest Rent In Metro Vancouver

liv.rent reports that a number of cities have seen notable changes in average rent prices in May. Places like New Westminster (-5.10%) and Langley (-2.56%) saw marginal decreases. On the other hand, Burnaby (5.06%) and Surrey (4.37%) saw increases.

The average rent per square foot in February went up to $3.11. For the least expensive rent per square footage, you’ll want to head to West Vancouver ($2.40), Richmond ($2.68), and Langley ($2.55).

As for the cheapest overall, a furnished, one-bedroom unit, will run you an average of $1,640 in Langley. For an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit, you’ll want to rent in Surrey for $1,704.

Still Super Expensive

Shocking absolutely no one, Metro Vancouver is still considered Canada’s most expensive place to rent. The top five most expensive cities in Canada are all located in Metro Vancouver, according to liv.rent.

This includes West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

With hope, rental prices will continue to drop throughout the month. In the meantime, renters should head to Langley or Surrey if they want the cheapest rent in Metro Vancouver.

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