24 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (May 25 – 31)

It’s the final week of May in Metro Vancouver, so here’s your last chance to do all the things on offer this month! From checking out art galleries to trying out new foods, here’s everything worth doing this week.

RELATED: 53 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This May

Featured Events

Art Vancouver

Taking place over four days filled with creativity and culture, Art Vancouver is returning for its 10th milestone year as the must-attend art fair on Canada’s West Coast! From May 28 – 31, 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre East, you are invited to experience over 100 global galleries, painting competitions, live art demonstrations, and inspiring talks from industry leaders. Tickets are currently on sale for Art Vancouver, with weekend passes priced at $50.

📅 Date: May 28 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre East

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Art Vancouver

The Glades Woodland Garden: Spring 2026 Opening

With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades

Environmental Extravaganza 2026

The City of Surrey is once again celebrating nature with its long-running series of free environmental programs with the Environmental Extravaganza! You and your family are invited to get into the great outdoors and enjoy themed programs and events that encourage everyone to learn about Surrey’s flourishing ecosystem.

This year, the Environmental Extravaganza runs from April 22 to June 8 all across Surrey. From creeks to parks to rivers, you’ll be able to see all corners of the city’s ecosystem in action.

📅 Date: April 22 – June 8, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza

Wander Through the Lupins

Lakeland Flowers invites you to experience a different kind of bloom season as hundreds of thousands of lupins transform Lakeland Flowers into a living canvas. Guests can wander 10 acres of tall, whimsical blooms in shades of pink, purple, blue, red, yellow, cream, and white, designed to feel slower and romantic. It’s an experience that invites lingering walks, golden hour visits, and moments of reflection. Along with the lupins, hundreds of varieties of peonies and 20 acres of wildflowers with golden yellow brassica, white buckwheat, and purple phacelia will be blooming. The lavender fields will start responding to the sunshine the third week of May. Mother Nature has one flower period blending into the next with beautiful precision this year!

📅 Date: May 9 – June 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lakeland Flowers

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wander Through The Lupins

For The Family

Richmond Night Market 2026

The Richmond Night Market is returning for the 2026 season!

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing with each year.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, as it makes its North American debut in Vancouver! From the pitch to the broadcast booth, this exhibition offers a deep dive into the systems and innovations that support the modern game. Guests will explore five core sections: Broadcasting and Media, Intelligent Data, Refereeing and Fair Play, Staging the Game, and the Innovation Lab, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Markets

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s annual Shipyards Night Market is opening again this Spring. Come and admire the beautiful sights of North Vancouver’s waterfront with friends and family while enjoying the best that the local community has to offer. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just want to have a drink and take in all that North Vancouver has to offer, the Shipyards Night Market will have exactly what you’re looking for.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Junction Public Market 2026

Set to return April 30 is Downtown Vancouver’s Junction Public Market. Located right between Waterfront Station and Canada Place, this market is the perfect place for any passersby looking for a unique shopping and entertainment experience. This year, visitors can expect the very same containers, as well as food trucks, a waterfront patio, and live entertainment. Entry is completely free– you might even stumble across the market while making your way through the city!

📅 Date: April 30 – September 7, 2026. Open Tuesdays through Sundays.

📍 Location: Granville Square

🎟️ More Info: Junction Public Market

Food + Drink Experiences

Spot Prawn Festival 2026

This one is for all you seafood lovers out there. The Chefs’ Table Society of British Columbia is celebrating one of B.C.’s most iconic products with their annual Spot Prawn Festival. This family-friendly event is fantastic for anyone who loves good food that spotlights the spot prawn. Come and enjoy the delicious servings and learn all about how these crustaceans are filled to the brim with cooking potential.

📅 Date: May 31, 2026

📍 Location: False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Ave, Vancouver, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Spot Prawn Festival 2026

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

The Arts

Mamma Mia!

Broadway in Vancouver presents Mamma Mia!, the family-favourite story about a mother, a daughter, and three potential fathers. It’s a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget as you’re transported to a Greek paradise where the sun always shines. It’s a story about love, friendship, and identity told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

📅 Date: May 26 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Mamma Mia!

West of Main Art Walk

Explore Vancouver’s vibrant arts community during the West of Main Art Walk. This is a free, self-guided tour of artists’ studios and exhibition spaces and community hubs. Visitors are invited to step inside working studios, meet local artists, and experience a wide range of creative practices including painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, photography, and mixed media.

📅 Date: May 30 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Various studios across Vancouver’s West Side

🎟️ More Info: West of Main Art Walk

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs.

📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Inner Child, Single Release Party

We know there’s an I in there, but lean into the metaphor here for a minute. Through creative guerrilla shoots and self-funded promotion, Ezra and Nathan have been carving their own way through the Vancouver Indie scene. In a world that rewards instant gratification and quick clicks, they chose to do it their way. Their mutual love for film gave them the inspiration to make online content feel authentic by recreating iconic movie moments as a way to promote their new singles.

Join Ezra and Nathan for a live, double-headliner show and single release party at The Fox Cabaret. Tickets are available now, so be sure to get yours before they’re gone!

📅 Date: May 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Fox Cabaret

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Inner Child, Single Release Party

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver International Children’s Festival

The 49th annual Vancouver International Children’s Festival is here, being one of the longest-running professional performing arts festival for young audiences in North America. You and the kids will be dazzled by some of the finest music, theatre, dance, puppetry, acrobatics, and storytelling out there, curated especially for younger folks in mind.

📅 Date: May 25 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver International Children’s Festival

Move to Cure ALS

Move to Cure ALS is hosting its signature fundraising event this May, offering everyone some fun in the sun while raising money to go toward ending ALS. Every dollar of proceeds stays within B.C. and the Yukon, with its funding model supporting people and families living with ALS. Donate, have fun, and enjoy a day with the community.

📅 Date: May 29, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery – North Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Move to Cure ALS Vancouver

Shows

The Show | Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Join Emily Carr University in celebrating the first class of ECU’s second century at The Show 2026. Graduates across Fine Arts, Media Arts and Design are coming together for the first time to present the culmination of their years of experimentation, innovation and hard work.

📅 Date: May 13 – 27, 2026

📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design

🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Grad Exhibition

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

Run For Water Trail Race – 10K / 25K / 50K

Run For Water Trail Race is back for 2026! Race in a 10K, 25K, or 50K trail run on Sumas Mountain, all in support of bringing clean water to Run For Water’s 2026 partner villages: Tshikapa, Kikwit, and Kasese District! Your trail race experience is the top priority. Trail running can take you to challenging places, but the support team has you covered. The event location will have great food, drinks, music, and fun. You’re sure to have a hero’s welcome as you cross the finish line and a comfortable place to tell stories from the day.

📅 Date: May 30, 2026

📍 Location: Sumas Mountain

🎟️ More Info: Run For Water

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

May 26 – 31: Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

May 26, Orpheum Theatre

May 31, Rogers Arena

And that’s it for May in Metro Vancouver. No matter if you’re partying at a concert, visiting a garden, or taking in all the spring vibes, you won’t be short of fun this week!

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.