Cineplex has just revealed its lineup of $3.99 movies this May! If you’re looking for some weekend fun, then this is the perfect opportunity to get out and see an affordable film.

This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to. These are the ones that are listed on the Cineplex website for May.

Cineplex Family Favourite Movies

Minions: The Rise of Gru

In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member.

Minions

Starting as single-celled yellow organisms, Minions evolve through the ages, perpetually serving the most despicable of masters. Unfortunately, they are continuously unsuccessful at keeping these masters. The Minions find themselves without someone to serve and fall into a deep depression. But one Minion named Kevin has a plan. He—alongside teenage rebel Stuart and lovable little Bob—ventures out into the world to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. The trio embarks upon a thrilling journey that ultimately leads them to their next potential master.

Despicable Me 2

Gru, the world’s most super-bad turned super-dad, has been recruited by a team of officials to stop lethal muscle and a host of Gru’s own. He has to fight back with new gadgetry, cars, and more minion madness.

Despicable Me 3

The adventures of Gru, Lucy, and their three daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, return to fight a new villain: Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

Despicable Me 4

Gru and Lucy and their girls —Margo, Edith, and Agnes—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina. The family is forced to go on the run.

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.

Cineclub members, this is your chance to check out an affordable film with your family. These tickets are great even if you’re not part of Cineplex’s membership. Grab some while you can!