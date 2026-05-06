CFIA Officials Issue Recall For Chocolate Bars Sold In Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice on May 4, 2026 regarding a brand of chocolate bars. They are asking that consumers “do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive” as they may contain undeclared allergens.

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Chocolate Bars Recall In Canada

The recall is for ZoRaw brand 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark. The product is being recalled due to improperly declared milk. Undeclared ingredients can pose issues to those who are allergic or sensitive to them, potentially leading to unexpected allergic reactions.

The chocolate bars were sold online in a number of provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. As this is a Class 2 recall, “there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

Consumers should not consume the recalled products they are allergic or sensitive to.

Product Information

ZoRaw 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark (52g) UPC: 6 28678 98703 6 Codes: 02 2027 25022301; 05 2027 25052901; 08 2027 25080901; 10 2027 25101701

ZoRaw 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark (12 x 52g) UPC: 6 28678 98706 7 Codes: Feb 2027 25022301; May 2027 25052901; Aug 2027 25080901; 10 2027 25101701



For more information, visit the recall notice here.