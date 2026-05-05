Jet Ski Slams Into Grey Whale Near Vancouver Beach (VIDEO)

On Monday, video footage caught the moment a jet ski crashed into a grey whale near a Vancouver beach, which has reportedly been feeding off the beach for the past week.

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Witnesses, as well as the video captured by Kevin Connolly, report that the jet skier collided with the whale so hard that the jet ski flew into the air.

A Grey whale struck by a jet ski near Kitsilano beach in Vancouver.

Captured by Kevin connolly pic.twitter.com/WTxMpmkq4r — Oceaiii🐋🐬 (@oceaiii) May 5, 2026

The situation occurred at around 7:30pm, and was visible from Vancouver’s seawall. The whale appeared to surface and spout when the jet skier slammed into it. The jet skier was travelling at a high speed, and was launched from 5 to 10 metres after hitting the whale. The rider was dismounted.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is now investigating the matter. According to regulations, all vessels must stay at least 100 metres away from all whales in Canadian waters. Stricter regulations may be applied to certain species.