Health Canada has just issued a recall for a brand of air fryer sold across the country. Consumers are being advised on the next steps and how they can receive an Amazon gift card if they have the recalled product.

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Air Fryer Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Secura brand air fryers with the model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) and only with date codes 1903 and 1904.

They are black with a silver accent, and have the brand name “Secura” on the top of each unit. You can find the model number and four-digit date code printed on the silver labels located at the bottom of the unit. The air fryers are measured to be about 30cm (12 inches) high, 28cm (11 inches) deep, and 30cm (12 inches) wide.

The air fryers are being recalled due to a wire connection issue. The wire connection can overheat, which poses fire and burn hazards. 680 units of the affected product were sold in Canada. No reports of incident or injury have been reported as of May 14, 2026 in the country.

What to Do Next

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Secura ​​Inc.,” reads the recall notice. Upon contacting Secura Inc., consumers can receive an Amazon.ca gift card code.

“To receive a credit or replacement product, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.”

You can find more information by contacting Secura Inc. by:

Telephone: 888-792-2360, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thesecura.com

You can also check out the full recall notice from Health Canada here.