The FIFA World Cup is almost here in Vancouver, and the city is making its final preparations for the massive event that will welcome hundreds upon thousands of visitors to Canada’s West Coast. As expected, there will be numerous road closures throughout the game, affecting commutes and businesses until takedown at the end of July.

Here’s what you need to know about road closures during the FIFA World Cup in Vancouver.

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Road Closures in Vancouver During the FIFA World Cup

“To ensure we can safely support an event of this magnitude there will be temporary road closures and some roads will be designated ‘local traffic only’ for vehicles around BC Place Vancouver and False Creek,” notes the Vancouver FIFA World Cup 2026 website. “Emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance will still be able to access all affected roads.”

Event set-up will begin this weekend on May 23, 2026. Takedown will happen once the matches are wrapped up at the end of July. Certain roads will be closed for this two-month stretch, including:

Pacific Boulevard – Smithe Street to Carrall Street

Cambie Street Bridge – Northbound Off-Ramp to Pacific Boulevard Eastbound

Granville Street – Georgia Street to Davie Street (closed for the Granville Street Pedestrian Zone)

Other roads will be closed on game days, which you can find on the map below:

If you live or work on a “local traffic only” street, you can apply for a Local Traffic Access Pass. This pass helps “maintain vehicle access on match days.”

For more information on the FIFA World Cup in Vancouver— including road closures and other traffic impacts— visit the website here.