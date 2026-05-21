A Metro Vancouver couple is celebrating a massive win after they found out they were $500,000 richer from the May 5, 2026 Lotto Max draw.

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New Westminster residents Payal P. and Rahul S. are the lucky winners. On how it happened, Rahul recalls, “I was on the way to pick up Payal. I checked the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app. I still don’t believe we won, it’s so surreal.”

Naturally, the first person Rahul shared the news with was Payal. Except, Payal didn’t believe him.

“I didn’t believe it. I thought he was joking. He sent me a screenshot and there was lots of disbelief,” she said.

The couple plans on having a celebratory dinner for their win. The two are still trying to figure out what they’re going to do with the windfall, as it’s all so surreal. “I still don’t believe it!” said Payal.

As for where the ticket was purchased, it was from Express News on Belmont Street in New Westminster.

Other B.C. Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners so far this year. In fact, a Langley man won $500,000 from the Daily Grand, but his wife didn’t believe him when he initially told her about it. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.

A Surrey man literally woke up to winning $5 million this year, as well. He received a life-changing e-mail when he was getting out of bed one morning: “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.