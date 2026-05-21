The last thing anyone wants in their wallet is a fake bill. And yet, it seems like they’re circulating more and more these days.

While a trained eye might be able to spot them easily— maybe if you’ve worked in a bank or retail before— not everyone knows what to look for. What are the markers? What are the signs?

Here’s how you can spot the tells before accepting counterfeit cash.

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Circulating Counterfeit Bills

This May, the North Vancouver RCMP warned the public about an increase in counterfeit bills that were circulating through the community. More specifically, these were $50 and $100 bills.

“In the past 2 months, North Vancouver RCMP have received at least 11 separate reports of high-quality counterfeit $50 and $100 bank notes being used at various businesses,” noted the advisory. The counterfeit notes all had identical serial numbers, were made from a similar plastic to that used by genuine currency, and included a holographic sicker that was meant to imitate genuine embedded security measures.

Essentially, they looked pretty similar to the real thing.

“In Canada, it’s an offence under the Criminal Code to knowingly use or possess counterfeit money,” said Corporal Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. “And if you unknowingly accept counterfeit cash as legal tender, you can’t be reimbursed; you’re on the hook for the loss. Being familiar with the security features of genuine bank notes will help you spot counterfeits at a glance, protecting yourself from fraud.”

How to Spot the Signs

The Bank of Canada outlines some ways you can identify counterfeit bills. For one, it’s good to check the security features of bank notes. Here’s how you can do it:

Feel Genuine bills feel smooth, and have a unique texture. They’re made from a single piece of polymer with some transparent spots. The portrait, the large number, and the words “Bank of Canada” should feel raised to the touch. The word “Canada” in or around the large transparent window should also feel slightly raised.

Look The metallic portrait in the large transparent window should match the large portrait on the front of the note. The numbers in and around the large transparent window should also match the value of the note. Specifically for the $10 note, look at the metallic images and symbols in and around the large transparent window. They should be sharp and defined.

Tilt When you tilt the top of the note toward you, there should be colour changes in the metallic portrait and other holographic features . This should occur on the front and back.

Flip Flip the note over. The metallic portrait in the transparent window should match the large portrait on the front of the note. Specifically for the $10 note, assure that metallic elements on the front of the note are repeated in the same colours and detail on the other side.



For more information on how to spot a counterfeit, visit the Bank of Canada’s website here.