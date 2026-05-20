In Surrey and Vancouver, tucked behind storefronts that don’t scream for attention, Modello Bespoke has spent more than a decade building one of BC’s most quietly influential menswear brands. You won’t find the company chasing fashion week headlines or viral gimmicks. Instead, you’ll find its work on some of the country’s biggest names, including Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla.

And in many ways, that contrast explains why the brand has continued to grow.

A Surrey-born menswear brand with a growing reputation

Founded in 2013 by tailor Danny Bassi, Modello Bespoke built its reputation the old-school way: through fittings, referrals, and repeat clients.

The company operates two locations today, one in Surrey and another in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood, serving everyone from professionals and grooms to athletes and entertainers.

At the centre of the business is a highly detailed bespoke process that goes far beyond standard made-to-measure tailoring. The shop uses a 40-plus-point measuring system designed to create garments that move naturally with the body rather than simply fitting while standing still.

That attention to detail has helped Modello carve out a niche in a city where personal style has increasingly become tied to weddings, nightlife, business culture, and social media visibility.

And increasingly, music culture too.

The Karan Aujla connection feels natural, not manufactured

Over the last few years, Karan Aujla has become one of the biggest global ambassadors for Punjabi music.

From sold-out arena shows to chart success across Canada and internationally, the artist’s rise has mirrored the growing global influence of Punjabi culture itself.

That visibility comes with a different level of fashion expectation.

Artists today need wardrobes that work across music videos, concert stages, magazine shoots, weddings, and social media. Off-the-rack suiting rarely delivers that consistency.

That’s where Modello Bespoke appears to have found its lane.

The company has shared behind-the-scenes fitting content with Aujla online under a “Modello Bespoke X Karan Aujla” banner, but the collaboration feels understated compared to traditional celebrity partnerships.

There’s no overproduced campaign or heavy branding push. Just fabric swatches, measurements, fittings, and tailoring.

Ironically, that restraint may be exactly why it resonates.

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Surrey and Vancouver each play a different role

Part of Modello’s growth comes from where it chose to build. Its Surrey location places the company in one of the largest Punjabi communities outside India, where weddings, celebrations, and formalwear culture continue to evolve rapidly.

Meanwhile, the Yaletown shop caters to a different audience entirely: downtown professionals, finance and tech workers, and couples planning luxury hotel weddings in Vancouver. Together, the two locations give the business reach across multiple worlds that increasingly overlap in Metro Vancouver culture.

That overlap matters.

The same client who needs a wedding tuxedo may also want something sharp for business meetings, gala events, concerts, or social content. And many younger clients now arrive with inspiration pulled from musicians, athletes, and celebrity stylists online.

In some cases, the reference point isn’t a Pinterest board anymore. It’s what they saw Karan Aujla wear on tour.

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Bespoke tailoring is having a moment again

For years, menswear drifted heavily toward casual fashion. Hoodies, sneakers, and relaxed fits dominated both work culture and nightlife.

But in Vancouver and Surrey, tailored menswear has quietly been making a comeback.

Part of that shift comes from weddings becoming more style-driven events. Part comes from social media. And part comes from a younger generation placing more value on fit and individuality.

Modello’s approach leans into that without feeling overly trend-focused.

The cuts stay clean through the chest and waist. Trousers avoid excessive break or bunching. Jackets are designed to move naturally instead of feeling rigid.

It’s subtle tailoring, but that’s often the point.

The best bespoke garments rarely announce themselves loudly. They simply fit better than everything around them.