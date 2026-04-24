On Saturday, May 23, New Westminster is coming alive with vibrant colours, music, and culture as the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival takes over the streets for a celebration like no other. From 11:00am to 5:00pm, you can expect nonstop festivities and fun, including a massive parade with a marching band, mascots, and over 100 entries that will be bringing all that exciting energy straight to you.

This year is going to be another amazing celebration of community and culture at the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival. Here’s a look at what you’ll be able to enjoy at New Westminster’s biggest street party!

Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival

The Multicultural Parade

Starting off the fun at 11:00am is the Multicultural Parade, a classic celebration of culture that will be brimming with vivid visuals and amazing performances. The parade kicks off at 6th Street and 8th Avenue in Uptown New Westminster, and will make its way through the streets with more than 100 entries from throughout the region.

You will be able to see floats, community groups, mascots, performance artists, and plenty more as the streets of New Westminster are packed with celebration and good vibes. It’s absolutely a can’t-miss part of the day, and perfect for families and friends to be part of the community.

Festival in the Park

The fun doesn’t end with the parade, though! Following the Multicultural Parade is Festival in the Park at Tipperary Park, a fantastic way to keep the excitement going all throughout the rest of the day. Festival in the Park takes place from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, and offers plenty of fun in the sun for you and the whole family.

Here are some things that you’ll definitely want to check out at the festival:

Over 60 vendors selling artisan goods and other treasures

Interactive arts exhibits highlighting New Westminster’s rich art scene

Live entertainment that’s fun for everybody

Cultural dance performances full of vivid colour and amazing sights

Delicious food and drinks

The Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival is an amazing event for you, your family and friends to enjoy the spring sunshine while taking part in community fun. The best part of it all is that it’s completely free to attend, offering excitement to everyone across the city and beyond.

Celebrate the rich diversity of New Westminster with the Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival– you won’t want to miss it!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

📍 Location: Parade – 6th Street | Festival – Tipperary Park, New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: Hyack Multicultural Parade & Festival