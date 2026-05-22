On June 13, Granville Island will take on a francophone flair with the first edition of the Bon Appétit Festival, a new event presented by the Société de développement économique de la Colombie-Britannique (SDECB).

Hosted at Performance Works, in the heart of one of Vancouver’s most iconic destinations, the festival will offer a full day dedicated to gastronomy, cultural exchange, and the many faces of the francophone world because francophonie is not limited to a single cuisine or culture.

Bon Appétit Festival: Discovering Francophonie Through Food

From Ivorian flavours to French specialties, alongside Canadian, North African, and African influences, the festival will highlight the diversity of francophone communities that live, build businesses, and thrive in British Columbia.

“When people think about francophonie, they often think about language. But food also tells stories of heritage, diversity, family, and cultural identity,” says Marie-Noël Holland, Director of Entrepreneurship and Community Economic Development at the SDECB.

The idea behind Bon Appétit Festival is also to create an accessible, welcoming event that reflects Vancouver’s multicultural reality. It is also part of the “Francophonie in Motion – Vancouver 2026” initiative led by the SDECB in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What to Expect

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to explore more than fifteen culinary exhibitors, attend two live cooking demonstrations inspired by France and Côte d’Ivoire, enjoy live music, and experience a vibrant food space designed as a place for gathering and connection. Two food trucks will also be on site, while a children’s face-painting area will allow families to fully enjoy the event.

“British Columbia has an incredibly diverse francophone community, but that diversity can sometimes remain invisible in public spaces. We wanted to create a festive event where people can connect naturally around something universal: Food,” adds Marie-Noël Holland.

Through several economic, cultural, and community events taking place in June, the initiative aims to showcase the entrepreneurial, cultural, and human dynamism of francophone communities in Western Canada.

Beyond tastings and artistic programming, Bon Appétit Festival also aims to provide visibility for entrepreneurs, artisans, and creators from francophone communities. For many exhibitors, the event represents a rare opportunity to connect with a public that is simultaneously francophone, francophile, international, and eager to discover new culinary cultures.

Admission is free for children under 12. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Each ticket will also include a complimentary macaron offered by Bon Macaron, while supplies last.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 13, 2026

📍 Location: Performance Works

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: sdecb.com/bonappetit