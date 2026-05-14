Malahat Skywalk is launching Canada’s very first glass cube experience in B.C. this May, giving visitors the chance to walk along the sky in a completely clear overhang.

If you don’t fear heights, then this experience is a must-visit attraction this spring!

RELATED: 9 Free Spring + Summer Festivals You Have To Check Out In Metro Vancouver

Malahat SkyWalk: The Overhang

This May, Malahat SkyWalk is introducing The Overhang. This is the “first enclosed glass cube in the world to be attached to the top of a spiral tower.” Moreover, it’s the only one of its kind in Canada.

Offering thrills, wonder, and sights to behold, The Overhang is your chance to view B.C. in a totally clear cube while over hundreds of feet in the air. It is suspended 250 metres above sea level, and expends 2.13 metres beyond the summit edge of the 10-storey Spiral Tower.

“Designed with thrill-seekers in mind, The Overhang promises to deliver an unmistakable rush from the very first step. The transparent glass cube, only inches thick, will create the illusion of defying gravity,” reads the press release. “Hearts will race as visitors experience the feeling of floating mid-air, high in the sky with nothing between them and the dramatic West Coast landscape, all around.”

The experience has been developed by Aspect, a leading structural engineering firm based in B.C.. They are also responsible for the unique corkscrew design of the SkyWalk’s Spiral Tower. Designed with accessibility in mind, The Overhang is meant to be open and available for thrill-seekers of all kinds.

The Overhang has officially opened, so take a step if you dare.

Curious about even more details? Check out Malahat SkyWalk’s website for all the information.