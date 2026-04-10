With the flowers blooming and the sun shining, there’s one place you’ll definitely want to check out this spring: the reopening of The Glades Woodland Garden in South Surrey! Perfect for families, friends, and couples, this beautiful garden is brimming with spring vibes and gorgeous blossoms.

Spanning 8 acres with over 3500 mature rhododendrons, azaleas, companion plants, and heritage trees, you’re guaranteed to have the most magical walk through one of Metro Vancouver’s must-see spring gardens.

Set the scene

The Glades Woodland Garden isn’t just any garden. Its story is that of hard work and devotion, having been built over generations with a short opening season to protect what makes it so special.

The garden was born from the original owner’s vision of recreating a rhododendron garden like the ones he loved in his youth. The garden fell into disrepair after his passing, but was lovingly restored by Jim and Elfriede DeWolf and gifted to the City for all residents to enjoy.

Now, you can experience the results of this hard work surrounded by the beauty of spring’s growth, complete with breathtaking vistas and brilliant photo-ops!

Can’t-Miss Highlights

Since The Glades Woodland Garden is only open on weekends in spring, you really can’t miss its special events! Here’s a few things that you definitely have to check out:

Opening Weekend (May 2-3): Your first chance to take a stroll through the beautiful garden! With the early arrival of spring this year, this will be a showstopping chance to see the blooms. Mother’s Day Weekend (May 9-10, event admission $9.20 for everyone ): Celebrate with live music, beverage and snack vendor, and mini professional photography sessions (pre-book, $65/session)!

Special openings – Music in the Garden (July 8): A FREE (no ticket required) concert as part of the Sounds of Summer series

A few things to know before you go: spring openings are a ticketed experience, so be sure to grab them before you head out! Regular openings admission is $8.15 , with youth and seniors receiving reduced rates. Kids 12 and under enter free, but still require a ticket! Gates also close at 4:00pm, so arrive early so you can enjoy all that The Glades has to offer.

And be sure to wear sturdy shoes (leave the sandals at home) as the paths are bark mulch, and note that there are some inclines. Not all paths are accessible with strollers or mobility devices, too. Check out the map for more trail information (available onsite and online).

Get your tickets now for a magical spring day at The Glades Woodland Garden!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Saturdays & Sundays, May 2 – June 28, 2026

📍 Location: 457 – 172 Street, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: surrey.ca/theglades