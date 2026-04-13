Canadians travelling to Europe should know that the continent is making some changes for all non-EU visitors.

Coming this spring is a new Entry/Exit System that will register travellers heading in and out of the EU, tracking a variety of data for short stays. And later this year, Canadians will have to pay more for the European Travel information Authorization System (ETIAS).

What Is An Entry/Exit System?

According to the EU, an Entry/Exit System (EES) is “an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders for any of the following European countries using the system.”

The EU lists 29 different European nations as participating in the EES. This includes popular travel destinations like France, Greece, and Italy, just to name a few.

For further clarification, the EU defines a “non-EU national” as a traveller that does not hold the nationality of any EU country. This also includes nationalities from Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Sweden. Furthermore, a “short stay” is up to 90 days within any 180-day period. “The period is calculated as a single period for all the European countries using the EES.”

What The EES Means For Canadians Travelling To Europe

The EES will require a couple things of all travellers, including Canadians.

Firstly, your personal data is mandatory. “Passport control officers will take a photo of your face and/or scan your fingerprints,” says the EU website. “This information will be recorded in a digital file.”

The process is meant to speed things along at the border, as well as provide more reliable data on border crossings. Things like overstaying and misusing visas will be easier to detect through a digital system. The EU continues to have border officials stamping passports, but the EES is meant to make everything more efficient.

To expedite the process further, travellers can also register some of their data in advance. Certain border crossing points will have dedicated equipment (“self-service system”), and certain countries may have mobile applications available.

What Is The Difference Between The EES And ETIAS?

The key difference between the EES and ETIAS is that the ETIAS is a “new entry requirement for travellers who do not need a visa to enter 30 European countries for a short stay”, such as Canadians, and is required before starting a trip. The EES is a registration system for visa-free and visa-required travellers entering Europe for a short stay. Registration with the EES occurs every time travellers cross external borders.

The ETIAS asks for travellers’ personal information, although this does not include biometric data. The EES instead collects that biometric data.

Originally, the ETIAS costed Canadians around C$11.30 in 2018. Now, travellers should be prepared to pay C$32.29, almost triple the former price. It should be noted that the ETIAS has yet to be implemented, in spite of its announcement six years ago. The ETIAS is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2026.

When Does The EES Come Into Effect?

Starting October 12, 2025, passport stamps will be gradually replaced with the EES. By April 10, 2026, all participating EU countries are expected to have the EES fully implemented.

While it will take some time for the EES to get fully settled into European borders, border officers will still be stamping passports alongside digital registrations. This is expected to last 180 days after the EES is introduced.