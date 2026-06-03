Food Desserts

Lee’s Donuts Is Celebrating National Donut Day With Throwback Pricing And FREE Coffee

By Alexa Leung ·
Lee's Donuts

Photo: Lee's Donuts

National Donut Day is coming soon, and Vancouverite favourite Lee’s Donuts is celebrating with throwback pricing and free coffee! That’s right: you can get retro pricing on some of the Lower Mainland’s best donuts with a coffee to go along with your treats.

You won’t want to miss this super sweet deal!

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Lee’s Donuts National Donut Day Deal

National Donut Day is June 5; on that day, Lee’s Donuts will be priced like things used to be way back when. It’s the perfect way to celebrate a delicious day!

Here’s what you can expect:

  • 6 donuts for $10
  • 12 donuts for $19.79
  • and free coffee all day!

 

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This offer is available in-store only at all Lee’s Donuts locations, excluding YVR Airport, on June 5, 2026. Mark your calendars and get ready for the sweetest day you’ll have all year!

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