As the beautiful game approaches, Metro Vancouver is preparing to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup by throwing massive watch parties all across the Lower Mainland. Every party has something different to offer, ranging from big screens to family-friendly activations. But at every single one of them, you’ll get the chance to cheer on Team Canada alongside your community.

If you’re not sure which party to start at, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of all the best FIFA watch parties that are being hosted all over Metro Vancouver. Here’s the ones you have to visit when FIFA finally rolls into town.

Parq Casino

If there’s anywhere you should be during the FIFA World Cup, it’s Parq Casino. Located just steps from BC Place, Parq Casino brings the excitement of the casino floor with the unrivalled energy of the Sportsbook Lounge. Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game.

Catching the FIFA World Cup at the Sportsbook Lounge is an unparalleled experience. The vibe is electric, enhanced by gameday thrills and the convenience of 9 PROLINE betting terminals just steps away from your seat.

Best of all, admission is free and the space is always open during your favourite sporting event, which means you’ll never miss the rush of cheering Team Canada on while with your friends and other fans. Don’t forget to grab some snacks while you’re there– from nachos to wings, you’ll have every craving sated at the Sportsbook Lounge.

Once the games are wrapped up, Parq Casino has nonstop entertainment, including a live DJ for three hours after every match at BC Place, daily $6 happy hour from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, a beer garden and a Canada jersey giveaway for every Canada match. Don’t miss the vibes and swing by Parq Casino during the FIFA World Cup.

You can find Parq Casino at 39 Smith St., Vancouver. The Sportsbook Lounge will be active all throughout the entire FIFA World Cup. If you’re curious about more info, check out their site here.

Surrey Soccer Fan Zones

The City of Surrey is launching a series of fan zones across the city for the FIFA World Cup, inviting both visitors and locals to experience a celebration that only Surrey can host. They’ll be popping up all around Surrey from June 11 to July 19 during the tournament, giving you tons of chances to join the community for a watch party.

The opening celebration will be happening on June 12 at Civic Plaza, where you’ll see Canada’s first match on the big screen. Not only that, but there will also be a special appearance from Surrey-born Whitecaps FC midfielder Jeevan Badwal, who has quickly climbed the MLS ranks.

Fans can experience a day packed with fun, including family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and a beer garden. Excitingly, the first 250 fans will receive a $10 coupon redeemable at all food and beverage vendors onsite, with even more giveaways available!

There are two additional Surrey Soccer Fan Zones: one at Cloverdale Agriplex that opens on July 1 (in conjunction with Surrey’s Canada Day festivities, and another at South Surrey Athletic Park, opening on July 14. Expect 100+

Expect 100+ live match broadcasts across 30 days in three amazing locations. Get ready to cheer on Team Canada at all the Surrey Soccer Fan Zones!

Granville Island

From June 11 to July 19, Granville Island will be hosting a large outdoor viewing zone for everyone to watch the tournaments. The watch days intend to be free, family-friendly events that will screen 94 of the 104 matches while also providing extra activities like a children’s activity zone.

The space will accommodate up to 1,000 seated spectators and a giant screen for all to cheer on their teams. With food trucks and a beer garden, Granville Island will be turning into a FIFA festival of its own as it encourages both locals and visitors to explore everything that Vancouver has to offer.

Summer of Soccer in Coquitlam

Coquitlam is throwing a whole host of events to celebrate the FIFA World Cup. While there are many parties to join, all of them will include large-screen match broadcasts, lively sporting atmospheres, opportunities to hang out with your community, and family-friendly spaces.

From June 11 to July 19, these events will be happening throughout Coquitlam. Some highlights include the Kick-off Event at Percy Perry Stadium on June 12, the Canada Day Soccer Viewing Area at Town Centre Park on July 1, and the Grand Finale Viewing Party at Percy Perry Stadium on July 19. Expect celebratory vibes and tons of fun.

Granville Street

While not technically a watch party, the City of Vancouver is turning a stretch of downtown’s Granville Street into a pedestrian-only zone for the FIFA World Cup. The aim of the street closure is to help support local businesses and create a family-friendly destination space for visitors and residents alike.

There will be live music, expanded patios, art installations, and activities for people of all ages throughout the street from June 11 to July 20. That means there will be plenty of patios to watch the game on while you have a frosty drink.

FIFA Fan Festival

Vancouver’s official destination to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live, the FIFA Fan Festival offers over 70 matches that will be broadcasted live on screens throughout the historic PNE grounds at Hastings Park. For free, guests can enjoy these massive watch parties, dance to live music and entertainment found at the Park Stage and Amphitheatre general admission floor, and have fun with interactive fan activations and immersive on-site experiences.

There are also paid ticketed experiences. A ticket will get you guaranteed full-day access to the Festival site and Amphitheatre with in/out privileges, as well as fast-track entry into the Festival site.

Canada Soccer House North Van

FIFA celebrations are coming to North Vancouver as Canada Soccer House and the city prepare to host extensive programming for the beautiful game, divided into three tiers. Guests will be able to watch matches live on a 29-foot wide screen in Shipyards Commons, with smaller showings on other screens around the site.

Tier 1 days will feature live entertainment, athlete meet-and-greets, and interactive games and retail pop-ups with official FIFA World Cup merchandise. Tier 2 and 3 days will see the Shipyards be opened up, though still controlled.

Grouse Mountain Natural Watch Party

Ever wanted to watch a football game on a mountain? Now you can! Grouse Mountain is hosting Natural Watch Parties, letting you cheer for Team Canada as you overlook Vancouver. All you need to do is take the gondola all the way to the top of Grouse Mountain!

These are ticketed experiences, so be sure to grab yours well before the game day. You can expect fun pre-event programming leading up to the matches, and then you’ll get to root for your team. This is a super unique experience that will only be happening this summer!

Shark Club

Vancouver’s Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill is being transformed into Canada House by Coca-Cola! Just a walk away from BC Place, fans can check out a fully-decorated stadium-style watch party at this beloved bar.

It has everything you’ll ever need from a FIFA World Cup watch party: big screens, delicious food, fan energy, and prizes to be won. Don’t miss out on the electric atmosphere at Shark Club during game days.