How To Have A Peak B.C Summer Without Breaking The Bank

Summer is in full-swing in beautiful British Columbia, and the best part of this sunny season is that you don’t need to be rich to have an amazing time. The province is packed with affordable options to keep your schedule exciting and your wallet happy. Whether you’re looking for free events or low-cost concerts, we’ve got you covered.

This guide is supercharged by 100% digital mobile provider Fizz, who’s making sure your phone plans are affordable, accessible, and always providing whatever you need. There’s no hidden fees or long-term contracts– just clear skies when you’re having fun with Fizz.

Now, start making those summer plans with some events that prove you don’t need a million dollars to have a blast in B.C.!

Things To Do in British Columbia that Won’t Break the Bank

Date Ideas

These date ideas are great for longtime couples and folks who are heading out on their first together. Romantic, relaxed, and absolutely within budget.



Your adventures might take you far from home, but Fizz has got you covered. With their reliable coverage, you’ll always be connected. Whether you’re on the mountains or in the city, keeping in touch has never been easier.

Go Easy Water Bikes

Try Canada’s very first water bike spin class with your partner with GoEasy Water Bikes, perfect for couples who love to get their blood pumping. If you’re looking for a more relaxed ride, you can also grab a water bike rental for a smooth float along False Creek and English Bay during golden hour.

Go Cafe Hopping

Whether you’re in Metro Vancouver or beyond, B.C. has tons of amazing cafes for you to hop in and out of. From the legendary 24-hour Breka to Vancouver’s no-tip matcha shop cowdog, there’s plenty to choose from.

Whether you’re in Metro Vancouver or beyond, B.C. has tons of amazing cafes for you to hop in and out of. From the legendary 24-hour Breka to Vancouver’s no-tip matcha shop cowdog, there’s plenty to choose from. Take an Aquabus and walk around False Creek

Granville Island’s Aquabus provides a cute way to adventure around False Creek without melting in the sun. All you need to do is grab a ticket and then sail away!



Insta-worthy Adventures

It’s not summer until you have a story that proves you had an amazing season. These are all spots that will absolutely give you something to talk about once the sun turns into rain.

Summer on Cypress

This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once.

Visit Grow & Gather Homestead

Grow & Gather is your one-stop shop for all things gardening in Maple Ridge. On top of that, the farmstead offers gorgeous views that are perfect for photo-ops. Take a stroll through the garden and check out the peaceful koi fish, or stop to smell the flowers.

Lavenderland

Lavenderland is seven acres of nothing but beautiful lavender fields. Embrace the scent and the sights as you wander through one of Richmond’s favourite summer spots for the best pics.

Hikes

Nature lovers, this one’s for you. The great outdoors are calling this summer, and these are some of our favourite hiking trails for the season. This section is sponsored by Wild Tea Komucha, your best friend while on a hike. Refreshing, certified organic, and made with fresh-pressed juice to support gut health, being healthy has never been so delicious.

Grouse Grind

The Holy Grail of hiking trails in Metro Vancouver, the Grouse Grind is not for the faint of heart. It’s almost 3KM of trails up the face of Grouse Mountain, giving you a real Stairmaster experience. Make sure your legs are ready to feel the burn.

Quarry Rock

Deep Cove’s Quarry Rock is a super popular and super scenic hike that takes you through amazing sights through the North Shore. It’s an easy to moderate hike, and it’s also considered dog-friendly!

Joffre Lakes

Complete with turquoise-blue lakes and jagged peaks, hiking through Joffre Lakes is a must-do for those who like a bit of a challenge. Be prepared for some steep climbs, although the walk is definitely worth it.

Festivals

Summer means festival season, and B.C. is packed with tons of free celebrations for every community out there. Whether you’re looking for all-night dancing or immersive activities, these ones are all worth checking out.

A.C.C.E.S.S Festival

Returning to Surrey Civic Centre is the Afro Caribbean Cultural Summerfest– also known as A.C.C.E.S.S.! This is a two-day free festival that is bringing the heart of the islands and Africa to Surrey, complete with music, dance, cultural food, and must-see moments.

📅 August 22 – 23

Barnside Harvest Festival

The Barnside Harvest Festival is back for another amazing year, bringing massive global headliners like Smash Mouth, Tom Cochrane and Marianas Trench to this annual celebration. Whether you’re into country, rock, alternative, or anything in between, you’ll be able to find it at Ladner’s favourite music festival.

📅 September 11 – 13

Hyack Summer Music & Fireworks Festival

Head to the New Westminster Quay for a spectacular day filled with live entertainment, market vendors and exhibitors, amazing food, and a brilliant fireworks finale– all for free!

📅 August 22

Festivals are always packed with so much to do that you won’t be wasting a single second being bored. Fizz thinks the same way with their data coverage. There’s no point in wasting precious data you’ve already paid for, so that’s why Fizz members’ unused mobile data is automatically rolled over to the following month. Yes, that means you’ll keep accumulating data if you don’t need it one month, and then you’ll have even more the following!

Delicious Food Events

If B.C. is known for anything– besides its beautiful mountains– it’s that it has an amazing food scene. From savoury to sweet, here’s what’s on the menu this summer.

Surrey Spice Trail

Surrey’s Spice Trail is a curated, self-guided food discovery experience that helps you explore the city through its restaurants, communities, and stories. The new web app puts the spotlight on selected restaurants across Surrey, giving you a closer look at what makes each stop worth visiting.

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

The Vancouver Ice Cream Festival invites you to its 4th year to embark on an extraordinary, self-guided journey through the city’s most irresistible ice cream and frozen dessert offerings.

📅 June 19 – August 3

Langley RIBFEST

Langley RIBFEST is 3 days of BBQ, music and family fun at McLeod Athletic Park. The event features famous ribbers, live entertainment, a KidZone, and side-wide adult beverage service. family-friendly activities.

📅 August 14 – 16

Whatever you’re craving, these events will definitely have it. Fizz is the same– their flexibility means that if you want to change your plan, subscription or coverage, it’s no problem whatsoever. You don’t need to call or negotiate: simply select what you want, just like pointing at a menu.

Free Pop-up Concerts

Grab a lawn chair and pull up to the park because free pop-up concerts are happening everywhere in the city.

New Westminster – Uptown Live

For a whole twelve weeks, Uptown Live lets you listen to local talent through busker-style performances in every place you can think of. From plazas to patios to street corners, stages are popping up all throughout Uptown New Westminster.

📅 Saturdays and Sundays from June 27 to September 13

📅 Saturdays and Sundays from June 27 to September 13 Surrey– Sounds of Summer

With free performances all throughout Surrey, Sounds of Summer is a favourite city staple. You’ll get to enjoy all sorts of genres, ranging from rock to jazz, and country to Punjabi fusion.

📅 Every Wednesday from July 8 to August 26

📅 Every Wednesday from July 8 to August 26 North Vancouver– Live & Local

A North Vancouver favourite. All you need to do is show up (with a lawn chair, if you prefer) and enjoy the tunes. Shows play at Selynn Park, Lynn Valley Village, Ray Perrault Park, Panorama Park, Edgemont Village, and Lions Gate Village.

📅 Every Thursday and Friday from July 2 to September 4

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Celebrations You Can’t Miss

You won’t want to miss these iconic celebrations in the city, featuring nonstop dancing and community fun!

Public Disco Pride Block Party

Public Disco’s beloved Pride Block Party is back. This year’s lineup brings headliners Colored Craig (LA) and CarrieOnDisco (SF), plus Phillippe (TO), Overland, and Softieshan, with go-go dancers curated by Gago 007 and a new Street Stage Takeover by local crew TeXture. The event is curated by local artists Jesse Walker and DJ dood.

📅 August 1

📅 August 1 Vancouver Pride Parade

An iconic part of Vancouver’s pride celebrations, the Vancouver Pride Parade is making its way with a massive procession packed with rainbows, love, and performances on huge floats.

📅 August 2

📅 August 2 Richmond Oval Community Day

Richmond Olympic Oval is back again with its annual Oval Community Day, offering up a fun, free way to get active this summer. It’s an awesome way to explore the iconic Olympic venue while also trying something new. Great for fitness fanatics and those with a ton of energy, this is a must-do event.

📅 August 9

Visit Vancouver’s Best Museums

Vancouver has a ton of amazing museums, but Vanier Park has some of the best. These three museums all offer by-donation admission on the first Sunday of each month, but if you missed the day, there’s no need to worry. Just pick up a Vanier Park Pass, which gets you huge savings and access to three unique experiences! You save 20% when you purchase the attractions together, so don’t miss this amazing opportunity.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

This one is fantastic for fans of space and the great unknown in the sky. The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre offers the amazing Planetarium Star Theatre that lets you kick back and stare at the galaxy above. You can also check out live science demonstrations and take part in hands-on experiences in the courtyard.

Vancouver Maritime Museum

The Vancouver Maritime Museum is great for anyone interested in stories about the Pacific Northwest and the Arctic. One of their most popular exhibitions is the RCMP Vessel St. Roch, which is a National Historic Site that is housed in an iconic, mid-century modern A-frame shelter.

Museum of Vancouver

The Museum of Vancouver is all about the city it’s named for. Looking deep into Vancouver’s history, this museum offers tons of exhibits that illuminate the city itself. From the Suitcase Project to Becoming: The Art of Gu Xiong , there’s plenty for all you folks interested in learning a bit more about our West Coast hometown.

Having fun doesn’t need to be expensive, even in a place like B.C. Affordable options exist everywhere, ranging all the way from street parties to late-night concerts. Just like these events, Fizz is making sure your plans are always a-go by keeping costs reasonable.

Be sure to follow @604Now and @Fizz a follow to find even more ways to make your summer unforgettable.