The City of Vancouver’s free fireworks celebration is making its way to English Bay this Friday, kicking off B.C. Day long weekend.

It seems that the city will be getting its annual fireworks celebration. Although it’s not from Honda Celebration of Light, there will certainly be fireworks shooting over the beach this summer.

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Celebration of Light Cancellation

It was announced in November 2025 that the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks event would be cancelled indefinitely. The decision came after many months of outreach to governments and the business community by the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society (VFFS).

Originally known as the Symphony of Fire, the Honda Celebration of Light first got its start in 1990. Since then, it grew and expanded into the “longest running off-shore festival in the world.” While it was a huge driver of B.C.’s summer tourism, its rising costs became far too much for the event to continue operating.

In a press release, the VFFS said, “it can no longer continue to go ‘cap in hand’ each year to keep the event afloat.” This was amid rising production costs, a decrease in federal funding and provincial support, as well as private-sector investment. The event became financially unsustainable, so much so that it could not happen for another year.

Summer Lights in English Bay: Vancouver Fireworks

In the months following the announcement, the City approved a one-night fireworks show, which was proposed by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. Now, the official name and date of the event has been announced by the City.

Summer Lights in English Bay will take place on July 31, 2026 at English Bay Beach Park. No registration or tickets are required to attend, and all residents and visitors are invited to watch the show. It is being presented by the City of Vancouver and produced by BrandLive, with support from the Vancouver Park Board.

“Summer Lights in English Bay is about bringing people together for a spectacular evening in one of Vancouver’s most iconic settings,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “This is a free, welcoming celebration for residents, families and visitors to enjoy during what will be an extraordinary summer for our city.”

The show will kick off B.C. Day long weekend, as well as Vancouver Pride Week’s closing weekend. Public viewing areas are slated to be offered at English Bay, alongside food trucks on site and opportunities for visitors to check out local restaurants and food spots in the West End.

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TransLink will also be offering boosted transit service and adjusted bus routes for the event. This includes pre-event shuttles running from Burrard Station to the interaction of Denman and West Georgia streets from 6:00pm to 9:30pm. For more information, check out TransLink’s website.

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Do note that parking lots will be closed during the event. This includes Kits Beach, Hadden Park, and Vanier Park. Accessible parking will still be available, although by a first-come, first-served basis for vehicles that display a valid accessible parking permit.