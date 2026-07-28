If you’re travelling by plane this long weekend, you may want to prepare for potential delays and even cancellations as a strike looms overhead.

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As early as Sunday, WestJet flight attends could begin their protest after voting overwhelmingly in favour to authorize a strike. While the strike mandate doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be a walkout, there is still a chance that it could happen.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re travelling this long weekend.

What a WestJet Strike Could Mean For You

CUPE 8125 represents around 4,400 WestJet Mainline flight attendants. Reportedly, the turnout for the strike vote was 97.3%, with 99.4% of those casting a vote being in favour of a strike. 0.6% were opposed.

In the case that a full strike occurs, WestJet’s near-200 aircraft fleet could be shut down. Not only that, but this could also hit SunWing Vacations Packages, as SunWing uses WestJet planes for their flights.

Although notably, the union is required to give a minimum of 72-hours notice before a strike. This means that if a Sunday strike were to happen, the union would have to give notice by no later than Wednesday.

I’m Flying this Weekend. Can I Change my Flight?

If the strike does happen, WestJet will provide travellers the chance to edit their plans for free through a one-time change or cancellation. This only applies if you’re travelling from July 30 to August 4, though.

Your new flight must also occur within 60 days of the original departure date. You have to make your changes more than two hours before your scheduled departure.

“This policy has been activated to provide you with additional flexibility and does not mean a travel disruption will occur. If your travel plans are flexible, we encourage you to review the options available for your booking,” notes WestJet.