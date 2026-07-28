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There are plenty of trail walks and hikes open that are perfect for beginners. Check out our list of some of the top spots to explore in Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: Best Hikes To Do Outside Of Vancouver

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Top 10 Beginner Hikes in Metro Vancouver

Teapot Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Harris-Jimmie (@natasha_harris.jimmie)

The trail is situated next to Cultus Lake and gives hikers a brief uphill trek with a view of the lake. Teapots are hidden all over this charming trail to add a little whimsy to your adventure!

Time: 2 hours

2 hours Distance: 5km

5km Elevation Gain: 250 meters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulette Higgins (@paulette88888)

For a nice and flat trail walking experience, check out this gorgeous lake in Burnaby.

Time: 1 hour

1 hour Distance: 5km

5km Elevation Gain: minimal

Whytecliff Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reid Johnston (@rjohnsty)

Located along the Howe Sound shoreline in West Vancouver, this park is a great place to climb some rocks, explore the trails and get a killer view.

Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Distance: 2km

2km Elevation Gain: 75 meters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Ziegler (@anna.j.ziegler)

Get out of the city and enjoy Alice Lake, just north of Squamish. A popular spot for camping, this lake offers plenty of hiking trails with stunning scenery every step of the way.

Time: 2 hours

2 hours Distance: 6km

6km Elevation Gain: 200 meters

Quarry Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syl’s Passion (@sylspassion)

Located on the North Shore in Deep Cove, this hike offers breathtaking views of the cove and downtown Vancouver.

Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Distance: 3.8km

3.8km Elevation Gain: 100 meters

Lynn Loop

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A short trail on the North Shore that leads you through the forest and then along Lynn Creek.

Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Distance: 5.1km

5.1km Elevation Gain: minimal

Burnaby Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ConnieYu (@connieyu928)

Situated east of downtown Vancouver, Burnaby Mountain offers several trails differing in duration but all provide gorgeous views.

Time: 3 hours

3 hours Distance: 7.5km

7.5km Elevation Gain: 300 meters

Lighthouse Park

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Located along the shores of West Vancouver, this park is a beautiful spot to take in your surroundings and go for a nice trail walk.

Time: 2 hours

2 hours Distance: 6km

6km Elevation Gain: minimal

Buntzen Lake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Vantage College (@ubcvantage)

Find this gem just north of Port Moody and enjoy the forests, beach areas and a hiking trail that does a full loop around the lake.

Time: 3.5 hours

3.5 hours Distance: 8km

8km Elevation Gain: 110 meters

Cypress Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah (@missbirdiebirdie)

A brief walk leads you through a beautiful forest along Cypress Creek up past two stunning waterfalls.

Time: 1.5 hours

1.5 hours Distance: 3km

3km Elevation Gain: 130 meters

Looking for even more hikes? Check out our Travel & Outdoors section for all things outdoorsy.