This series is presented by PeelTea, a refreshing cold tea that’s packed with nutrients and is the perfect drink for your next hike.
There are plenty of trail walks and hikes open that are perfect for beginners. Check out our list of some of the top spots to explore in Metro Vancouver.
RELATED: Best Hikes To Do Outside Of Vancouver
Be sure to stay hydrated on your hikes, like with a PeelTea. PeelTea is a refreshing, functional cold tea infused with nutrients extracted from organic fruit and vegetable peels. It’s clean, caffeine free, and made without chemicals or preservatives. Find PeelTea at a store near you.
Top 10 Beginner Hikes in Metro Vancouver
Teapot Hill
View this post on Instagram
The trail is situated next to Cultus Lake and gives hikers a brief uphill trek with a view of the lake. Teapots are hidden all over this charming trail to add a little whimsy to your adventure!
- Time: 2 hours
- Distance: 5km
- Elevation Gain: 250 meters
Deer Lake
View this post on Instagram
For a nice and flat trail walking experience, check out this gorgeous lake in Burnaby.
- Time: 1 hour
- Distance: 5km
- Elevation Gain: minimal
Whytecliff Park
View this post on Instagram
Located along the Howe Sound shoreline in West Vancouver, this park is a great place to climb some rocks, explore the trails and get a killer view.
- Time: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 2km
- Elevation Gain: 75 meters
Alice Lake
View this post on Instagram
Get out of the city and enjoy Alice Lake, just north of Squamish. A popular spot for camping, this lake offers plenty of hiking trails with stunning scenery every step of the way.
- Time: 2 hours
- Distance: 6km
- Elevation Gain: 200 meters
Quarry Rock
View this post on Instagram
Located on the North Shore in Deep Cove, this hike offers breathtaking views of the cove and downtown Vancouver.
- Time: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 3.8km
- Elevation Gain: 100 meters
Lynn Loop
View this post on Instagram
A short trail on the North Shore that leads you through the forest and then along Lynn Creek.
- Time: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 5.1km
- Elevation Gain: minimal
Burnaby Mountain
View this post on Instagram
Situated east of downtown Vancouver, Burnaby Mountain offers several trails differing in duration but all provide gorgeous views.
- Time: 3 hours
- Distance: 7.5km
- Elevation Gain: 300 meters
Lighthouse Park
View this post on Instagram
Located along the shores of West Vancouver, this park is a beautiful spot to take in your surroundings and go for a nice trail walk.
- Time: 2 hours
- Distance: 6km
- Elevation Gain: minimal
Buntzen Lake
View this post on Instagram
Find this gem just north of Port Moody and enjoy the forests, beach areas and a hiking trail that does a full loop around the lake.
- Time: 3.5 hours
- Distance: 8km
- Elevation Gain: 110 meters
Cypress Falls
View this post on Instagram
A brief walk leads you through a beautiful forest along Cypress Creek up past two stunning waterfalls.
- Time: 1.5 hours
- Distance: 3km
- Elevation Gain: 130 meters
Looking for even more hikes? Check out our Travel & Outdoors section for all things outdoorsy.