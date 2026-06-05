Now that summer is just around the corner, it’s a great time to check out all the places that are hiring in Vancouver. Tons of places have open positions right now, with some companies paying up to $150,000 for full-time jobs.

If you’ve got the qualifications, get your resumes ready to apply!

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Companies Hiring In Vancouver Right Now

Air Canada

Looking to work with the country’s largest airline? Air Canada has a number of positions open for those of you in Vancouver. This includes cleaner roles, maintenance engineers, and bilingual customer sales and service agents.

You can check out all the available positions here.

City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver has tons of job openings for a variety of positions. There’s jobs for lifeguards, operations workers, civil engineers, librarian public service associates, and so much more. Currently, there are 33 listings up on the City’s career portal.

You can see all of them here.

Aritzia

A Vancouver staple in the fashion scene, Artizia is regularly hiring at tons of its locations, with plenty positions available in their offices, as well. While working in an Artizia office does have higher-level requirements and a fair amount of experience in the field, this is where you’ll find a potential $150,000 salary, specifically for being a Senior Associate in Technical Development.

You can see all the job listings here.

Amazon

Amazon has 150 open positions in Vancouver, with plenty in a variety of different fields. Whether you’re looking to work in software development or product management, there’s tons to go around on the hiring portal.

Check them all out here.

White Spot

Got experience in the food industry? White Spot is hiring right now, and it’s a great place to start if you need to get your foot into the door with entry-level positions. There’s openings for dishwashers, servers, greeters, and line cooks.

Take a look at the openings here.