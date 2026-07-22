45+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 24-26)

Your weekend’s about to be packed with all these events happening in Metro Vancouver. From festivals to parties to delicious food events, here’s what’s going on in the city.

RELATED: 99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

Festivals and Parties To Hit Up This Weekend Only

Chinatown Festival

This signature summertime event brings together all the best parts of a festival. Some things you can expect at the Chinatown Festival are live performances, a children’s theatre, kids’ corner, as well as plenty of cultural experiences, vendors, and delicious food!

📅 Date: July 25 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Keefer and Columbia Street

🎟️ More Info: Chinatown Festival

BC Halal Food Fest

A celebration of culture, cuisine, and community is taking over Surrey. Now in its fifth year, the BC Halal Food Fest has grown into Western Canada’s largest halal food event, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each summer. And 2026 is set to be the biggest celebration yet, with organizers expecting over 100,000 attendees throughout the weekend.

📅 Date: July 24 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

🎟️ More Info: BC Halal Food Fest

Rosé Disco Vancouver

Rosé Disco is an all-day celebration of iconic wines, Chef pop-ups, and world-class DJ sets-all set in a pink and white paradise. Sip through a lineup of rosés that hit just right — from crisp Provence classics to bold new-world blends — each one curated to keep the vibe flowing. Pair it with next-level bites from the city’s top chefs, crafted to match every pour. Show up in your best pink fit, link your crew, and lose track of time between the music, the sunshine, and the rosé. Every corner’s a photo op — golden-hour glow, glass in hand, vibes immaculate.

📅 Date: July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Beach Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Rosé Disco Vancouver 2026

Country Club

Country Club Festival is bringing the wildest country party of the summer to life. One night. Just boots, buckles, and the best time you’ll have all year. With a tequila tasting, mechanical bull, festival food market, a live stage featuring Jojo Mason, Vavo, Danielle Ryan, and Beamer Wigly, this is where the rodeo meets the rave.

📅 Date: July 25, 2026

📍 Location: Jericho Beach Park

🎟️ More Info: Country Club

JAI HO Festival of Colours

Bring your family, invite your friends, and create unforgettable memories together in a celebration of joy, culture, music, and colour!

📅 Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 11AM – 4PM

📍 Location: 5462 Marine Drive Burnaby, BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: JAI Ho Festival of Colours

Vancouver Pride 2026

This year’s Pride theme is “Unapologetically Queer”, celebrating “authenticity, courage, and connection. It’s about embracing who we are, supporting one another, and creating spaces where everyone can feel seen, welcomed, and celebrated.” Pride 2026 runs from July 25 to August 2, with every event building up to the beloved Pride Parade.

📅 Date: July 25 – August 2, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Pride Parade 2026

Ongoing Family-Friendly Things to Do

*New* FUNBOX Vancouver

Spanning a massive 25,000 square feet of inflatable fun, FUNBOX Vancouver offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Visitors of all ages can enjoy giant slides, thrilling obstacle courses, interactive games, and endless bouncing adventures in a safe, high-energy environment. Located at 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C. (across from Lincoln SkyTrain Station), the park will operate throughout the summer, bringing joy and active play to Metro Vancouver.

📅 Date: June 27 – September 7, 2026

📍 Location: 1150 The High Street, Coquitlam, B.C.

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FUNBOX

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

West Van Card Show

The West Van Card Show is returning to The Shipyards, bringing together 120+ incredible vendors for a full day of buying, selling, trading, giveaways, and everything that makes this hobby so much fun.

📅 Date: July 26, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop at The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show 2026

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

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Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Open Sunday to Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm | Thursday to Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Fly over the Canadian Rockies with Flyover. This limited-time journey offers a soaring view through glacier-carved valleys, alpine meadows, and soaring mountain peaks with stories inspired by a Blackfoot knowledge keeper, a young person’s first encounter with the Rockies, and athletes drawn to the region’s rugged landscapes.

📅 Date: Opens June 25, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Opening for the season is Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark. Located in Langley, this waterpark has just about everything you’d ever want out of one, such as a leisure pool and hot tub, waterslides, a wave pool, and tons of water features that spray and tip water everywhere. Aldergrove Community Centre waterpark is also home to Metro Vancouver’s only swimming theatre where you can watch a film in an inner tube. For those of you that are 19+, you can also take part in Sips ‘n Dips to enjoy the waterpark kid-free with some drinks.

📅 Date: Open May 15 to mid-September

📍 Location: Aldergrove Community Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dive-In Movie Nights + Sips ‘n Dips

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

Summertime Markets to Shop At

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

May 15 – September 11 Made in the 604 Pop-Up Markets | Various events taking place in Metro Vancouver throughout July

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Surf & Turf Sunday

Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone. Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! You can check out all the events here.

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen.

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park

🎟️ More Info: Cinema Under The Stars

Free Outdoor Concerts

Summer Outdoor Concert Series

With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

📅 Dates: July 8 – August 19, 2026

📍 Location: Trout Lake Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Kitsilano Showboat

This community stage is a great spot to catch a show by the water. Check out amateur entertainment throughout the summer at Kitsilano beach.

📅 Dates: June 17 – August 23, 2026

📍 Location: 2300 Cornwall Avenue

🎟️ More Info: Kitsilano Showboat

Live & Local

This staple concert series invites you to enjoy a fun community experiences all summer long in North Vancouver. Grab your lawn chair, a picnic blanket, or whatever you find comfortable and enjoy the music! The shows take place at various locations, including:

Seylynn Park

Lynn Valley Village

Lions Gate Village

Ray Perrault Park

Panorama Park

Edgemont Village

📅 Dates: Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4

📍 Location: Various locations across North Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Live & Local

Uptown Live

Bringing those good vibes for another year is New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series! This annual summer celebration is always a blast with its genre-spanning mix of homegrown talent all across Uptown New West.

📅 Dates: Every Saturday and Sunday between June 27 – September 13

📍 Location: Uptown New Westminster

🎟️ More Info: Uptown Live

Music in the Square

Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres.

📅 Dates: July 5 – August 23, 2026

📍 Location: Leigh Square

🎟️ More Info: Music in the Square

Summer Sundays

A Port Moody favourite, Summer Sundays feature a different band each Sunday at the beautiful Rocky Point Park. Exact end dates have yet to be confirmed but this year’s event will start on July 5.

📅 Dates: July 5 through August

📍 Location: Rocky Point Park

🎟️ More Info: Summer Sundays

Concerts in the Plaza

From rock to big band sounds, these concerts offer tunes and $2 ice cream.

📅 Dates: June 10 – July 29, 2026

📍 Location: Minoru Centre

🎟️ More Info: Concerts in the Plaza

Arts, Music, Plays and Shows

*New* Greg Girard

The Polygon Gallery presents the first major survey of Greg Girard, one of Canada’s most influential contemporary photographers, from July 10–Oct. 25, 2026. The exhibition presents more than 160 photographs spanning the past half century, including never-before-seen outtakes from his iconic photobooks, and traces his evolution as an artist. The show unfolds chronologically beginning with some of the earliest images Girard took as a teenager in 1970s Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 10 – October 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Polygon Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs.

📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

The Play That Goes Wrong The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more. 📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026 📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Theatre Under the Stars There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season. 📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026 📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026 Abba Sing Along Join What The Frock Productions for a joyous night where you can sing your heart out to all the classic Abba hits! Whether you’re a Dancing Queen or just love a good tune, this event is perfect for everyone. Bring your friends, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to have a blast belting out your favorite songs. Don’t miss out on the ultimate Abba vibe—let’s make it a night to remember! 📅 Date: July 24, 2026 📍 Location: Khaghan Persian Restaurant and Bar North Shore 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abba Sing Along Games Link- Game Founders Conference Experience the city’s biggest video game founders conference right here in Vancouver. Following the highly successful 2025 edition, Quiver is making this event the place to learn and practice games business in the province, supported by Creative BC and the Government of British Columbia. 📅 Date: July 25, 2026 📍 Location: Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Games Link- Game Founders Conference Sports Matches Vancouver Bandits’ Final Home Games The most exciting stretch of the summer has arrived for the Vancouver Bandits. With the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoffs approaching, the Bandits are battling for postseason positioning and home-court advantage at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. That makes now the perfect time for first-time fans,and longtime supporters, to experience one of Metro Vancouver’s most exciting live sporting events. Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m – Country Night vs. Montreal: The Bandits return to Langley for Country Night against the Montreal Alliance. Fans can expect professional basketball with a country-inspired game-night atmosphere.

The Bandits return to Langley for Country Night against the Montreal Alliance. Fans can expect professional basketball with a country-inspired game-night atmosphere. Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m – Bandits vs. Saskatoon: The Saskatoon Mamba visit Langley for an important Western Conference matchup as the fight for playoff seeding intensifies.

The Saskatoon Mamba visit Langley for an important Western Conference matchup as the fight for playoff seeding intensifies. Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m. – Bandits vs. Winnipeg: Vancouver closes its regular-season home schedule against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. With the two teams competing near the top of the Western Conference, the finale could have major implications for home-court advantage. The game will also serve as the Bandits’ Fan Appreciation Game and will be broadcast nationally through CBC Sports. 📅 Dates: July 17, July 25 and August 2 📍 Location: Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley ⚽ Vancouver Rise FC July 25: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Halifax Tides FC 📍 Location: Swangard Stadium 🏈 BC Lions July 25: BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts 📍 Location: BC Place Concerts Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month! Of Monsters and Men ‘The Mouse Parade Tour’ July 25, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Bonus Nearby Events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.