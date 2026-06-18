Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer!

Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

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Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

The Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience will be located at 690 Pipeline Road at the site of the Stanley Park Train. Golfers can expect a full course with whimsical wonderland features, including an “artful take on geometric patterns with a playful spirit.”

The first nine holes of the course will be beginner-friendly. The latter half of the holes will be made for those looking for a challenge. These “world-warping holes wait further down the rabbit hole for guests who want to keep exploring. Hole names like Mushroom Patch, Escher’s Pass, Gravity Well, and Chronal Abyss hint at the surreal, larger-than-life design running throughout the course.”

Studio Meanwhile are the creative leads that designed and built the course. They’ll also be operating it.

“We wanted to build something that feels like you’ve stepped through a hidden door in the middle of Stanley Park to a new experience that blends forest bathing and a unique mini golf adventure,” said Chris Charest, principal at Studio Meanwhile. “Every hole has its own story and design, and our hope is that people leave with a few good photos and an excuse to come back and play all 18 again.”

Admission Information

Admission will be $16-$18 plus tax for nine holes. If you want to play the entire course, it will be $23-25 plus tax. These prices are for children aged 3-12 and adults 13+, respectively.

If you’re looking to save, an 18-hole Family Package (two adults and two children, or one adult and three children) is available for $90 plus tax. Children under three play free.

The Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience will open on July 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Park Board continues to identify an updated and reimagined attraction for the Stanley Park Train site.

More information on the experience can be found here.