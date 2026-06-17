There are two types of people in Vancouver: the ones who know Cypress Mountain is the winter GOAT and the ones who are about to find out they absolutely cook in the summer too.

This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. Hopefully.

The big-ticket attraction is the Eagle Coaster, which has become one of Cypress’ most popular summer experiences for a reason. The ride spans more than 1,700 metres, drops 279 metres, and can hit speeds of up to 40 km/h. It launches from the top of Black Mountain, twists through forested terrain, and lets riders control their own speed.



This is perfect whether you’re chasing a thrill or trying to soak up the views. The catch? It’s popular. Like, book ahead or risk watching other people have fun popular. Cypress recommends grabbing tickets in advance, especially during peak summer days.

For something a little more “look how outdoorsy I am” the Scenic Rides are an easy win. For $32, you can ride up to the top of the mountain and take in sweeping views without turning your legs into soup first. It’s the cheat code for summer hiking: ride up and explore, chill out, take in views without the grind.

The Sky Chair is also getting a glow-up in August with the Sunset Music Series, bringing live music to the top of the chair every Friday evening. Think golden-hour views, mountain air, and live tunes high above the city. Cypress’ scenic ride schedule also includes extended August sunset hours on weekends.

Back at the base, the Saturday Patio Series keeps the vibes going on the Crazy Raven Patio every Saturday in July and August. There’s live music, a happy hour on food and drinks, patio games such as corn hole and ring toss, giving you plenty of reasons to linger after your coaster ride, hike, or scenic chair adventure. Basically, it’s the post-mountain hangout your summer plans have been missing.

Then there’s axe throwing, another easy add-on for anyone looking to mix a little friendly competition into the day. Cypress offers 10 hucks for $10, or groups can rent a lane by the hour and make it a proper challenge with friends.

It’s simple, fun, and a solid way to round out a summer visit after the Eagle Coaster, a scenic ride, or time on the patio.

Cypress Is Making Weekend Plans Easy This Summer

Cypress is also stacking the season with a few one-off events that bring even more energy to weekends on the mountain.

The season gets rolling with the Summer Kick-Off on June 27 at the Crazy Raven Patio, featuring live music, Happy Hour specials, prize giveaways, and the kind of “okay fine, summer can stay” energy Vancouver waits roughly nine months for.

On Canada Day, Cypress is hosting a BBQ Party from 12 pm to 4 pm on the 3 Peaks Patio, with a DJ, games, food, and views that beat trying to find a patch of grass downtown with 4,000 other people.

Beer fans can also keep July 11 open for Summer Brewski, a sunny patio tasting event featuring local breweries and distilleries, games, prizes, and a ticket that includes a souvenir glass and six samples.

And looking further ahead, Cypress is also set to host Red Bull Hardline British Columbia on October 17, 2026, this is the biggest mountain bike event Vancouver has ever seen. Bringing some of the world’s top downhill mountain bikers to the North Shore to make your jaw drop this fallSo whether you’re coming up for a coaster ride, a St. Marks hike, a patio beer, or just a reason to escape the city for a few hours, Cypress has something for everyone this summer.

The Place To Be This Summer

The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep.

Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer.

More Info:

📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend

📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com