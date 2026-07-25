If you’ve recently picked up a chocolate bar, you’ll want to take a closer look before taking your next bite.

A nationwide recall has been issued for select chocolate bars made by popular confectionery brand Cadbury and sold in Canada after a food safety concern was identified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

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Cadbury Chocolate Bars Recall in Canada

On Friday, the CFIA announced a recall for select Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars sold in Canada.

The recall affects both the 38 g individual bars and 12-pack boxes that were sold nationally and online. The affected products include:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (38 g)

UPC: 0 61200 01445 7

Best before: November 27, 2026

UPC: 0 61200 01445 7 Best before: November 27, 2026 Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy 12-pack

UPC: 0 61200 01444 0

Best before: January 5, 2027

According to the CFIA, the products may contain undeclared pistachios, meaning the ingredient is not listed on the label. While this may not affect most consumers, it poses a serious health risk to anyone with a pistachio allergy or sensitivity.

Consumers with the affected product are advised to throw it out. As a Class I recall, “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

The agency says there have already been reported reactions linked to the recalled chocolate bars. Anyone with a pistachio allergy or sensitivity should not consume the affected products. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, and additional recalls could be announced if more affected products are identified.

For more information, visit the recall notice here.