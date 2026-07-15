You may have recently heard about a parasite that’s been causing people to experience explosive diarrhea in a number of U.S. states.

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According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “there is a large multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis occurring in at least four midwestern states.” Currently, public officials are interviewing people linked to the outbreak in order to find out what foods they ate before getting sick.

But do Canadians need to be worried about cyclosporiasis?

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an “illness of the intestines caused by a parasite called Cyclospora,” explains the Public Health Agency of Canada. It is commonly spread by eating food or drinking water that contains the Cyclospora parasite. Some foods that have been linked to the parasite include:

basil

cilantro

raspberries

blackberries

mesclun lettuce

snow and snap peas

pre-packaged salad mix

Some symptoms of cyclosporasis include abdominal bloating and gas, fatigue, stomach cramps, loss of appetite, weight loss, mild fever, nausea. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea.

Notably, when you eat or drink contaminated food or water, if may take up to 7 to 14 days for symptoms to appear. The symptoms can last for a few days up to a few months, if left untreated. Most people have symptoms for 6 to 7 weeks, with them potentially going away and then returning.

Cyclosporaisis is unlikely to spread directly between people as the parasite can only infect others once it leaves your body through feces. On top of that, the parasite needs to be out of the body for about 7 to 15 days in order to spread.

Will Cyclosporiasis Spread to Canada?

While thousands of cases associated with cyclosporiasis have been reported across Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, Canadians appear to be mostly safe from the parasite, so as long as they avoid U.S. for the time being.

Currently, health officials are closely monitoring the situation in both Canada and the U.S., and travellers are urged to be aware of what they’re eating if they’re headed south of the border. Avoiding uncooked fruits and vegetables is a good start, with optimal choices including fresh fruits with smooth surfaces.