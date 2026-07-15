Health Canada has recently issued a warning for a children’s toy that may pose a risk of choking. Consumers are being advised to “immediately stop using” the product.

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Doll and Stroller Set Toy Warning in Canada

The product advisory involves the BABESIDE Doll and Stroller Set, Model HYBKSPJ633-CP1, sold on Amazon.ca.

As described by Health Canada, “the play toy set consists of a pink and red stroller, a baby doll dressed in pink and 23 accessories, including a pink and white plate with a fork and spoon, orange juice and milk feeding bottles, a toy pacifier with clip, a milk carton, a bib, a diaper bag, a diaper, a tissue bag with tissues, lotion and baby powder bottles, a small plush bear, a pair of shoes, two sets of clothes and a soft carrier.”

Reportedly, there is a chance that the eyes on the plush bear will detach, which may pose a choking hazard. Likewise, the magnetic pacifier is a small part and can pose a similar issue.

Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using [the affected product] and safely dispose of the items in such a way that they cannot be used again.”

For more information, you can check the product advisory here.