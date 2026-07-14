Health Canada has recently published a recall notice for a brand of shampoo that was sold across the country. Due to potential bacterial contamination, consumers may have to discontinue use of the product if it is affected.

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Contaminated Shampoo Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Kao Canada Inc. brand Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo. According to Health Canada, the “affected lots may contain bacterial contamination (pluralibacter gergoviae).”

The product was assigned as a Type II recall, which is given when “a situation where the use of, or exposure to, a recalled product may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Consumers are asked to verify if their product is affected, and then consult their healthcare provider prior to discontinuing the use of the affected product, or for any health concerns. If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the recalling firm.

You can find the product information below:

For more information, visit the recall notice here.