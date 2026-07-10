If you have a Rowenta cordless vacuum at home, you’ll want to double-check the model.

Health Canada has issued a recall for select Rowenta Cordless Vacuum Cleaners after discovering the lithium-ion battery could overheat and catch fire, creating a serious fire and burn hazard.

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Rowenta Cordless Vacuum Recall 2026

According to the recall, the battery located in the vacuum’s handle can overheat and ignite while the vacuum is in use. Rowenta says these incidents are rare, but they can produce smoke or even flames. The company adds that the issue does not occur when the vacuum is not being used.

As of July 2, 2026, Health Canada says no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada related to the recalled products.

In a statement, Rowenta apologized for the inconvenience and said its teams are working to provide replacement batteries so customers can continue using their vacuums safely.

Which vacuums are affected?

Health Canada says approximately 550 affected units were sold in Canada.

The recalled vacuums were available at major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, and come in red, black, and silver.

The affected models are:

X-Force Flex 14.60 Animal (Model RH99A2U1)

X-Force Flex 15.60 Animal (Model RH99F2U1)

Versatile X-Force lithium-ion battery (Model ZR0097U2) with a date code beginning with 23 or 24. These batteries were sold separately and with the recalled vacuums.

What to do if you have an affected model

If you own one of the affected vacuums, Health Canada says you should stop using it immediately and contact Rowenta Canada to receive a replacement battery.

Before requesting a replacement, Rowenta asks customers to:

Remove the battery from the vacuum.

Write the word “RECALL” on the battery using a permanent marker.

Take a photo of the marked battery as part of the replacement process.

Customers can contact Rowenta Canada by phone at 1-800-418-3325 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s website for additional instructions.