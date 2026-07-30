Victoria is about to get a taste of one of Vancouver’s most recognizable donut shops!

Lee’s Donuts is opening its first Vancouver Island location in Victoria, with the new shop expected to welcome customers before the end of 2026.

RELATED: Surrey and Victoria Ranked Among The Sexiest Cities in Canada

Lee’s Donuts was founded by Alan and Betty-Ann Lee as a small mom-and-pop shop inside Vancouver’s Granville Island Public Market in 1979. Since then, the company has grown to include multiple locations across Metro Vancouver while continuing to make its donuts by hand using recipes developed by the Lee family.

Its signature Honey Dip has become the brand’s best-known creation, with a light, airy interior and a sweet honey glaze. The Victoria location will serve the Honey Dip alongside a selection of classic yeast and cake donuts made fresh daily.

Lee’s Donuts Victoria Location

“This is a major milestone for Lee’s Donuts… We’ve wanted to come to Victoria for a long time, and we’re excited to finally make it happen.” – owner Allan Bacani

The store will be located at 658 View Street in Victoria’s historic Old Town district. Construction barriers are up at the future storefront, giving locals their first look at what is coming to the space.

The expansion marks a major milestone for the B.C.-born company, which began at Granville Island more than 45 years ago.

Bacani added that Victoria’s food culture and support for local businesses made the city feel like a natural next step for the company. The new shop will also give Lee’s an opportunity to introduce its handmade classics to a new community while staying connected to the history behind the brand.

Opening Date

An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but Lee’s expects the Victoria donut shop to open before the end of the year. More details about the menu, opening date and grand-opening celebrations will be shared closer to launch.

The View Street storefront places Lee’s in the heart of downtown Victoria, close to the shops, restaurants and historic buildings of Old Town. It will also become the company’s first location outside the Lower Mainland and its first opportunity to serve customers on Vancouver Island.

For Victoria donut lovers, that means the wait for a fresh Lee’s Honey Dip is almost over. Updates on the opening will be shared through the Lee’s Donuts website and its Instagram account, @leesdonuts.ca.